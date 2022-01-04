Inter bids for full-back Nahuel Tenaglia, but Talleres refuses

Internacional made an offer of 1 million dollars (R$ 5.6 million at the current price) to have full-back Nahuel Tenaglia, from Talleres. The 25-year-old was asked by coach Alexander Medina.

However, the club, holder of 50% of the athlete’s economic rights, considered the onslaught too low and refused.

“We were offered a million when 50% is worth 2.5”, Talleres president Andrés Fassi told the UOL Sport. “If the offer doesn’t go up, go to Alaves [da Espanha]”, completed.

The value stipulated by the Argentines corresponds to R$ 14 million and is considered high in Beira-Rio. Talleres, which has a relationship with the athlete until June, but renewable for another three years, does not close the door to another attack. “It depends on Inter,” says Fassi.

The agent stipulated this Tuesday (4) as the maximum period to define the situation. “If Inter don’t make a new offer until tomorrow, they’ll go to Spain. They don’t have a player like Tenaglia in Brazil,” he added.

Tenaglia plays as a right back or defender. Last season, led by Medina, he scored seven goals and provided five assists in 57 games.

Colorado does not hide the desire to sign a player for the position. The gap in the group opened with the departure of Renzo Saravia, who returned to Porto, from Portugal, after a loan.