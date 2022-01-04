Inter negotiates with São Paulo on loan from Liziero | football

The conversations between Inter and São Paulo are not limited to Patrick’s trip to Morumbi. The directions are also debating about the arrival of the steering wheel Liziero in Beira-Rio. The business is not connected, but a good relationship makes it easier and there is optimism for the outcome by loan.

Liziero’s representatives deal with the details of the contract with the Gauchos. However, he will not dispute position at the front of the defense, if the deal is completed. It is expected to act as a sock on the left side, just function and Patrick.

São Paulo approaches the hiring of Patrick, from Inter

The steering wheel is not in Rogério Ceni’s plans for this season. Lost space with the arrival of the coach. After a good first half under Crespo’s command, the player was passed over on many occasions and ended 2021 on a low.

Revealed by São Paulo, the 23-year-old player played 48 games last year. He rocked the net on two occasions and contributed two assists.

1 of 1 Liziero is in the crosshairs of Inter — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net Liziero is in the crosshairs of Inter — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net

While working to move forward with Liziero, Inter forwarded Patrick’s sale to São Paulo. Colorado, which holds 50% of the rights to Pantera, will cede a slice to the São Paulo population. Conversations are close to being enshrined.

Strikers Nikão and Wesley Moraes are right, but have not yet been announced. Inter is still working to find another winger, a defensive midfielder and a right-back.