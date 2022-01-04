International coalition shoots down two armed drones in Iraq

posted on 01/03/2022 09:30 / updated on 01/03/2022 09:31



(credit: Handout / AFP)

The US-led international coalition fighting Islamic extremists in Iraq shot down two armed drones aimed at Baghdad airport facilities, a source in the military alliance told AFP.

The attack, whose authorship has yet to be claimed, coincided with the second anniversary of the deaths of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant. Both were killed by an American drone on the road to Baghdad International Airport.

“Two armed drones targeted Baghdad airport this morning around 4:30 am,” where a military base houses “coalition troops, who have no combat function,” said the official, who asked not to be named.

“C-RAM defense batteries (…) intercepted and brought down the drones without any problems,” he added.

Images provided to AFP by the same source show the remains of one of the projectiles. A piece of black metal bears the inscription “Commanders’ Revenge Operations”.

“The Iraqis have opened an investigation,” the official said, noting that “there was no damage.”

“But this is a civilian airport, and launching this type of attack is very dangerous,” he said.

american troops



In recent months, dozens of armed rockets and drones have targeted US troops and US interests in Iraq. Washington attributes such attacks, which are never claimed, to Iraqi pro-Iran factions.

In recent weeks, however, the number of such incidents has declined.

Pro-Iran factions demand the full withdrawal of US troops deployed in Iraq within the framework of the international anti-jihadist coalition.

On Saturday, Hashd al-Shaabi leaders again demanded such a withdrawal from thousands of protesters gathered in central Baghdad, on the second anniversary of Soleimani’s assassination.

On January 3, 2020, by order of the then President of the United States, Donald Trump, a drone attacked the vehicle in which Qassem Soleimani, the architect of Iran’s strategy in the Middle East, was traveling. At his side was Abu Mehdi al-Muhandis, No. 2 of Hashd al-Shaabi, a coalition of pro-Iran armed factions that is now part of the Iraqi Army.

On December 9, Iraq announced the “end of the combat mission” of the coalition, which has about 2,500 American soldiers and 1,000 soldiers from the other member countries of the alliance, spread over three bases controlled by Iraqi forces.

For more than a year, these foreign troops have been carrying out training and advisory work, helping Iraqi forces fight the terrorist group Islamic State (EI).