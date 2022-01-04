Interned in SP, Bolsonaro tests negative for Covid-19

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was tested for Covid-19 when he was hospitalized in São Paulo and the result was negative. The Chief Executive was hospitalized on Monday (3) because of an intestinal obstruction.

He has been hospitalized at Hospital Vila Nova Star, in São Paulo, since dawn this Monday. Testing for Covid-19 is standard procedure for all patients admitted to the hospital.

Bolsonaro told the CNN who got sick after Sunday lunch.

He arrived at the hospital in the capital of São Paulo at 03:00 in the morning, and needed to place a nasogastric tube.

In a bulletin, the hospital confirmed a picture of intestinal obstruction and informed that there is no expected discharge.

Bolsonaro’s doctor was on vacation and spoke to the CNN that must arrive between 1 am and 2 am in the morning to Brazil. The doctor believes that Bolsonaro’s surgery will not be necessary, he thinks it is not a serious condition, but he said that he will only know when he meets with the president.

errata

President Jair Bolsonaro is hospitalized in São Paulo with a picture of intestinal obstruction. And to be admitted to the hospital, he took a Covid-19 test, which came back negative.

On CNN Prime Time, we gave the correct information, but the stripe was wrong: it said the result had been positive. We apologize for the error.