Internet users question the presence of Anglic in the Best of the Year – Trends

Anglic in the Best of the Year, by TV Globo (photo: Reproduo/TV Globo)

anglic



called the public’s attention last Sunday (01/02) when he made an appearance at the



Best of the year 2021



, displayed within the



Sunday with Huck



, at



TV Globo



.

The presenter left the channel last year, however, that didn’t stop her from interacting with her husband, the presenter



Luciano Huck



, and comment on the prizes distributed during the awards.

Fans of the newest contractor at



HBO Max



, direct competitor of



Globoplay



, platform of



streaming



of



Grupo Globo



, questioned if she would be making a “VIP presence” or if she would be on the show as the “first lady”.

anglic



was in



Globe



for 25 years; recently, the communicator debuted the attraction



astral journey



, on the platform of



streaming



. Due to the buzz on social media, the name of the presenter entered the



Trending Topics



of



twitter



.

Check out the best reactions on the birdie’s social network below:

Was Anglic the Best of the Year as the presenter’s wife? %u2014 Rafael (@srgoes) January 2, 2022

U, what is Angelica doing there?? Paulo’s joke about HR must have hit her hahah %u2014 Thayse L. Rodrigues (@ThayseLRodrigue) January 2, 2022

Anglic will be the most present ex-Global on Globo %u2014 henrique (@sataanaries) January 2, 2022

How embarrassing Luciano sticking the Anglic there hahahhahahahahhaha I would be ashamed #BestOfTheYear %u2014 Maranhense Rare %uD83D%uDC11 (@barroswcb) January 2, 2022

I love Anglic, but she’s sitting in the middle of the audience, showing up more than everyone else, without even being nominated, so weird. #Best of the Year %u2014 Pablo Olave Brito (@pabloolavebrito) January 2, 2022

I’m so lazy about this Luciano, he’s always forcing a margarine couple with Anglic when she’s on this show. Sleep! #BestOfTheYear %u2014 Dan Pimpo %uD83E%uDD81%uD83D%uDC51 (@DanPimpao) January 2, 2022