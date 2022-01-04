Internet users question the presence of Anglic in the Best of the Year – Trends

anglic
called the public’s attention last Sunday (01/02) when he made an appearance at the
Best of the year 2021
, displayed within the
Sunday with Huck
, at
TV Globo
.
The presenter left the channel last year, however, that didn’t stop her from interacting with her husband, the presenter
Luciano Huck
, and comment on the prizes distributed during the awards.
Fans of the newest contractor at
HBO Max
, direct competitor of
Globoplay
, platform of
streaming
of
Grupo Globo
, questioned if she would be making a “VIP presence” or if she would be on the show as the “first lady”.
anglic
was in
Globe
for 25 years; recently, the communicator debuted the attraction
astral journey
, on the platform of
streaming
. Due to the buzz on social media, the name of the presenter entered the
Trending Topics
of
twitter
.
Check out the best reactions on the birdie’s social network below:
U, what is Angelica doing there?? Paulo’s joke about HR must have hit her hahah
%u2014 Thayse L. Rodrigues (@ThayseLRodrigue) January 2, 2022
How embarrassing Luciano sticking the Anglic there hahahhahahahahhaha I would be ashamed #BestOfTheYear
%u2014 Maranhense Rare %uD83D%uDC11 (@barroswcb) January 2, 2022
I love Anglic, but she’s sitting in the middle of the audience, showing up more than everyone else, without even being nominated, so weird. #Best of the Year
%u2014 Pablo Olave Brito (@pabloolavebrito) January 2, 2022
I’m so lazy about this Luciano, he’s always forcing a margarine couple with Anglic when she’s on this show. Sleep! #BestOfTheYear
%u2014 Dan Pimpo %uD83E%uDD81%uD83D%uDC51 (@DanPimpao) January 2, 2022
Contract issue is that every 1 minute Luciano Huck has to talk about his wife who is present?? Even Angelica is already embarrassed about it! #Best of the Year #Sunday
%u2014 TH – EU (@Ticomkt) January 2, 2022