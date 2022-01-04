Interrupts rape and saves 14-year-old daughter in Grande BH – Gerais

In the image, stairs where the mother found her daughter being raped (Photo: Google Street View/Reproduction)

A 14-year-old girl was raped by a man on a staircase in Itabirito, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. The victim was saved by the mother, who had gone out to look for him.

The 14-year-old teenager, accompanied by her mother, attended the city’s police station. The mother told me that on December 30, she went to Rua Felipe dos Santos, in Bairro Novo Horizonte, where there is a staircase, and came across a light man, of medium height, holding his daughter outside.

The victim told the police that the man put his penis out of his pants and raped her.

The moment I saw the scene, she pushed the man away and ordered him to release the teenager. Soon, the author dumped the teenager and fled.

The youngest said that she met the author a few days ago and that she complimented him on politeness. However, the man threatened to ‘do bad things’ if the victim did not have a sexual relationship with him.

The victim’s clothes, stained with blood, were handed over to the authorities in Itabirito. The young woman was taken to the municipality’s UPA for medical care.

As of the date of registration of the occurrence, the perpetrator had not yet been found.

What does the law on rape say in Brazil?

According to the Brazilian Penal Code, in its article 213, in the wording given by Law 2015 of 2009, rape ”compels someone, by means of violence or serious threat, to have a carnal conjunction or to practice or allow another to be practiced with it. libidinous act.”

Article 215 contains sexual violation through fraud. This means ”having a carnal relationship or performing another libidinous act with someone, through fraud or any other means that prevents or hinders the free expression of the victim’s will”

What is sexual harassment?

What is rape against vulnerable?

The crime of rape against the vulnerable is provided for in article 217-A. The text prohibits the practice of carnal conjunction or other libidinous acts with children under 14, under penalty of imprisonment from 8 to 15 years.

In paragraph 1 of the same article, the vulnerable condition is understood for people who do not have the necessary discernment to practice the act, due to illness or mental deficiency, or who for some reason cannot defend themselves.

Penalties for crimes against sexual freedom

The penalty for those who commit the crime of rape it can range from six to 10 years in prison. However, if the assault results in bodily harm of a serious nature or if the victim is aged between 14 and 17, the penalty ranges from eight to 12 years in prison. And if the crime results in death, the sentence jumps to 12 to 30 years in prison.

the penalty for sexual rape by fraud from two to six years of incarceration. If the crime is committed for the purpose of obtaining economic advantage, a fine is also applied.

In case of sexual harassment crime, the penalty provided for in Brazilian law for detention of one to two years.

What is rape culture?