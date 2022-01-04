Investors may find “one-off opportunities” in real estate funds, but they will need to be cautious in 2022, predicts Órama

Despite the last month of strong gains – real estate funds appreciated by an average of 8.7% in December – the brokerage Órama maintains a neutral position on FIIs this year. The positioning is part of the Scenarios & Investments report for 2022, signed by Sandra Blanco, Alexandre Espírito Santo and Lorena Laudares, strategists at the firm.

In a year that should be marked by the uncertainties generated by the electoral period, the document draws attention to other points that should influence business in 2022. Among them, the report highlights the high level of unemployment in the country, which should not drop significantly significant in the short term, as well as inflation, projects Lorraine.

In Sandra’s assessment, real estate funds should face even greater competition from fixed income investments, benefiting from the rise in the national economy’s interest rate, the Selic, currently at 9.25%.

“With the Selic going to double digits, the return on fixed income, both from funds and from bonds, becomes more attractive than the dividends of real estate funds”, predicts the analyst, who works with a Selic at 11.5% a year in 2022.

According to Sandra, there will be occasional opportunities among real estate funds, but they must be carefully analyzed by investors, suggests the strategist from Órama.

Faced with a scenario that she classifies as challenging, Sandra says that it will be necessary to have a longer term horizon to invest more safely in FIIs.

In 2021, the IFIX – the index of the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – dropped by 2.3%. At the end of December, 70% of REITs traded below book value.

In this Tuesday (4) session, Ifix operates in the positive field. At 10:50 am, the indicator rose 0.43%, to 2,801 points. Yesterday, the index closed down 0.56% and interrupted a streak of 11 sessions of gains. Check out today’s highlights:

This Tuesday’s biggest highs (04):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) KNRI11 Kinea Real Estate Hybrid 2.63 XPSF11 XP Selection Others 2.29 BPFF11 Brazil Absolute Plural Titles and Val. Mob. 2.14 VTLT11 Votorantim Logistics Logistics 1.79 RBRL11 RBR Log Logistics 1.73

Biggest casualties this Tuesday (04):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) AIEC11 Autonomy Buildings Corporate Slabs -2.27 LVBI11 Logistics VBI Logistics -1.59 FEXC11 BTG Pactual CRI Fund Titles and Val. Mob. -1.33 GTWR11 Green Towers Corporate Slabs -1.09 HGBS11 Hedge Brasil Shopping malls -1.07

Source: B3

XP Malls (XPML11) announces acquisition of 9% of Shopping da Bahia

In a material fact disclosed this Tuesday (4), the XP Malls fund informed the market that it had signed a contract to purchase part of Shopping da Bahia, located in Salvador (BA) and managed by Aliansce Sonae Shopping Centers.

The fund did not detail the values ​​of the negotiation, which foresees the acquisition of 9.05% of the commercial complex.

Opened in 1975, Shopping da Bahia was the second mall to be built in Brazil and the first in the North and Northeast regions. The space, which houses 500 stores, receives 3.5 million people monthly.

According to calculations by XP Malls, the deal will increase the fund’s revenue over the next 12 months by approximately R$0.59 per share.

The transaction is subject to approval of all legal procedures for transactions such as this one, including approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE).

Currently, the XP Malls portfolio comprises 12 shopping centers, which add up to a gross leasable area (GLA) of 369 thousand square meters.

Real Estate Giro: Liga de FIIs presents tips for choosing real estate funds; Ômicron jams return to Goldman offices

“Paper” backings or “brick” backings?

The first League of REITs 2022 will present precious tips for investors to choose the best real estate funds – both “paper” FIIs, which invest in fixed-income securities, and “brick” funds, which obtain income from rentals or the sale of properties.

Maria Fernanda Violatti, XP analyst and presenter of League of REITs, recalls that the two types of real estate funds complement each other and, if well selected, can greatly benefit the performance of the investor’s portfolio.

Produced by InfoMoney, The League of REITs airs every Tuesday at 7pm. In addition to Maria Fernanda, the program has a presentation by Tiago Otuki, an economist at Clube FII, and by Wellington Carvalho, a reporter for real estate funds at the InfoMoney. You can check here the list with all episodes of the League of FIIs.

Ômicrom jams return plan to Goldman Sachs offices

Goldman Sachs, one of Wall Street’s most ferocious about returning its staff to offices, is urging US employees to work from home, if they can, by Jan. 18, as Covid-19 advances across the country. .

Goldman’s reversal comes after most of its major peers, including JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup, take a more cautious stance as the omicron variant rapidly spreads across the US.

“As we continue to monitor the trajectory of that peak, we now encourage those who can work efficiently from home to do so,” the bank said Sunday in a memo to employees.

Just last week, Goldman had stepped up its return-to-office plan, making booster shots mandatory. Anyone entering its offices should receive a booster dose by Feb. 1 if they are eligible by that date, the bank told its US workforce on Dec. 27.

