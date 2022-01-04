iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 13: See Apple Phone Version Differences | Cell

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro have in common a 6.1-inch screen, a 12 MP front-facing camera and A15 Bionic processor, among other features. However, the similarities stop there, as the top-of-the-line version of Apple’s cell phone brings particularities such as a third lens in the photographic set and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Check out the differences between the models below.

Remember that the iPhone 13 arrived in Brazil in October 2021 for R$ 6,599 in five color options: blue, pink, black, white and red. The iPhone 13 Pro reached the Brazilian market for figures starting at R$ 9,499, in graphite, gold, silver and blue tones.

1 of 6 iPhone 13 arrived in Brazil in October 2021 — Photo: SOPA Images/Getty Images iPhone 13 arrived in Brazil in October 2021 — Photo: SOPA Images/Getty Images

When it comes to screen, the comparison’s iPhones don’t show that much difference. They bring the same resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels and the Super Retina XDR panel coated with Ceramic Shield, protection launched in 2020 with the iPhone 12. It should provide greater resistance in case of drops or scratches due to contact with surfaces.

Based on the specs, it’s possible to say that both the iPhone 13 and the 13 Pro offer the same size and the same resolution, reserving the distinction for refresh rate. The Pro version has a feature called ProMotion by Apple, capable of refreshing the screen pixels up to 120 times per second. This functionality provides greater fluidity in the transition of images – which should optimize the experience with games and audiovisual content, for example.

2 of 6 Pro models in the iPhone 13 line are advertised with 120 Hz screen — Photo: Playback/MacRumors Pro models of the iPhone 13 line are advertised with 120 Hz screen — Photo: Playback/MacRumors

It is worth pointing out that the Pro feature can consume more battery power than the iPhone 13, which uses 60 Hz regardless of the activity performed.

Both feature 6.1 inches and the same cut-out for camera and audio output, as well as the same dimensions of 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm. What may be indicative of the distinction between the two is the rear, as the iPhone 13’s photographic arrangement organizes two lenses diagonally, while the Pro’s has three sensors.

Finally, another different aspect between the phones is the finish, made of stainless steel in the iPhone 13 Pro and aluminum in the simplest version. As stated before, the colors available on the Pro are graphite, gold, silver and blue, while the iPhone13 sells options in blue, pink, black, white and red.

Before even talking about the features brought by each of the devices, it is worth remembering that the iPhone 13 reserves two lenses in the arrangement while the 13 Pro has three. In practice, the first model is organized as follows:

12 MP main (f/1.6 aperture)

12 MP ultra wide (f/2.4 aperture)

12 MP front (f/2.2 aperture)

Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 Pro delivers an extra lens, added to the LiDAR sensor for spatial detection of the environment. In this way, the set guarantees:

12 MP main (f/1.5 aperture)

12 MP ultra wide (f/1.8 aperture)

12 MP telephoto lens (f/2.8 aperture)

12 MP front (f/2.2 aperture)

3 of 6 iPhone 13 Pro has a more elaborate set of cameras — Photo: Playback/ Apple iPhone 13 Pro has a more elaborate set of cameras — Photo: Playback / Apple

Based on the camera’s specifications, it can be said that the iPhone 13 is owed a telephoto lens, in addition to having a different diaphragm opening from that observed in the iPhone 13 Pro’s sensors. This means that the conventional model cannot guarantee close-up shots with the same quality as the Pro and also has different light capture.

In both cases, the sensors got bigger and started to offer optical stabilization by sensor displacement. On the iPhone 13, the ultra wide camera manages to deliver details even in dark places, while the main camera captures 47% more light than the previous generation. Even with outstanding features, the iPhone 13 still loses to the Pro, which arrives with 92% greater light capture capacity than the previous generation.

Apple’s Pro line received a series of features aimed at cameras, which ends up showing the two premium devices in relation to the other two simpler ones. In addition to ensuring a total zoom of up to 6x, the 13 Pro is also able to take close-up photos with the macro function, even without having a specific lens for it. The result was highly praised by the foreign press.

4 of 6 Cinema Mode Allows Professional Customizations on iPhone Videos 13 — Photo: Press/Apple Cinema Mode allows professional customizations on iPhone 13 videos — Photo: Press/Apple

Both have the Cinema Mode, a novelty that brought to phones the possibility of changing the focus during recording. Also common to cell phones is the Night Mode for recordings at night and in low light, as well as Photo Styles that allow you to capture the same image with different adjustments and highlights.

Videos can be recorded in 4K on iPhone 13 and 13 Pro, in HDR with Dolby Vision technology and always with auto focus. The selfie camera, in turn, did not register significant upgrades on any of the devices and is also not distinguished by a different specification on the two.

Performance and Storage

Both iPhone 13 and 13 Pro use the A15 Bionic chip. However, the Pro’s performance is optimized to deliver more autonomy in some cases. Generally speaking, the two CPUs (processors) bring six cores, two for performance and four for efficiency. The GPU (video card) of both has four cores

The specialized site PhoneBuff published a video showing a test with the two models. Under moderate use, with everyday tasks and for games, both delivered similar results. But when it came to leaving several apps open, the iPhone 13 choked and fell behind the 13 Pro.

5 out of 6 Chip A15 Bionic was released with the iPhone 13 lineup — Photo: Disclosure/Apple Chip A15 Bionic was launched with the iPhone 13 line — Photo: Disclosure/Apple

Despite not having data released by the manufacturer, it is estimated that the RAM memory of the simplest has 4 GB, while the larger product would reserve 6 GB. In terms of storage, the numbers are official and show a distinction between one category and another. The iPhone 13 starts at 128GB and can go up to 256GB or 512GB. The Pro version, however, delivers the three options of the 13 and adds the 1TB. None of them have memory card support.

The battery can be another decisive criterion when choosing a device. For those looking for more autonomy, the iPhone 13 Pro should be a considerable option. As with RAM memory, battery capacity also does not hold official recorded numbers.

iPhone 13 supports MagSafe charger — Photo: Playback/Apple

What is known is that the iPhone 13 had an upgrade and should guarantee just over two hours more than the previous generation, totaling up to 19 hours of video viewing and 15 hours of streaming playback. Along the same lines, the 13 Pro raised 1.5 hours more than its predecessor model and now ensures 20 hours of uninterrupted video and 20 hours of streaming.

Charge replacement follows the same pattern on both models, delivering 20W quick recharge compatibility, 15W wireless charging via MagSafe or 7.5W by Qi standard.

iOS and additional features

iOS 15 is present in the factory version of both models, which gives them access to features such as Focus Mode, isolation of audio in videoconferencing and calls, in addition to access to Siri even offline.

6 of 6 iPhone 13 and 13 Pro are IP68 certified for water and dust resistance — Photo: Disclosure/Apple iPhone 13 and 13 Pro are IP68 certified for water and dust resistance — Photo: Disclosure/Apple

Both the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro datasheets mention IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, in order to guarantee safety in case of submersion of up to six meters for 30 minutes. Another common aspect is the 5G connection in the sub‑6 GHz band, access to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth in version 5.0.

Both come with NFC, which allows pay-by-approach, and face recognition (Face ID) to unlock the cell phone. However, they owe the fingerprint sensor, a feature present in competing products.

The iPhone 13 Pro stands out in some extra features, which also ends up interfering with the price. While the 13 starts at R$7,599, the 13 Pro has starting figures of R$9,499 (both with 128 GB). The difference is also repeated in other storage options and, in the case of the 13 Pro, the value can reach R$ 14,499 in the case of the model with 1 TB.

For consumers looking to excel in performance and photos, or even generous space for data, the 13 Pro should be worth it, even at the highest price. On the other hand, for those who are content with an intermediate technical sheet – and even so elaborated – may consider the iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro Specifications iPhone 13 iPhone 13 Pro Launch october 2021 october 2021 launch price from BRL 7,599 from BRL 9,499 Current price from BRL 7,599 from BRL 9,499 Screen 6.1 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 2532 x 1170 pixels 2532 x 1170 pixels Processor A15 Bionic A15 Bionic RAM memory 4GB 6 GB Storage 128, 256 and 512 GB 128, 256, 512GB and 1TB Memory card no support no support Back camera double, 12 and 12 MP triple, 12, 12 and 12 MP Frontal camera 12 MP 12 MP Operational system iOS 15 iOS 15 Drums uninformed uninformed dimension and weight 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm; 173 g 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm; 203 Colors pink, blue, stellar, red and midnight sierra blue, graphite, silver and gold