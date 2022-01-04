iPhone 15 Pro to bring periscopic camera with 10x optical zoom in 2023, rumor indicates

Apple is expected to sign a series of interesting releases in 2022 — including the iPhone 14 — but we already have a lot of speculation about the iPhone 15, which is scheduled for 2023. This Monday (03), new details about the future generation of the flagship were revealed by Jeff Pu, more specifically, about the iPhone 15 Pro. According to the analyst, big tech will launch the iPhone 15 Pro with a camera equipped with periscopic lens which, by replacing the iPhone 13 Pro’s telephoto lens, will enable Apple’s unprecedented optical zoom capability, possibly up to 10x.

Periscopic lenses use light captured by a telephoto lens reflected in a kind of “mirror” to direct it perpendicular to the camera’s sensor. This allows a greater number of zoom lenses to be implemented without affecting the thickness of the photographic module. Remember that Android-based smartphones already deliver more advantageous zoom, with models reaching 10x — such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, from 2021 and the Huawei P40 Pro Plus, from 2020. Currently, the iPhone 13 Pro only offers optical zoom of up to 3x.





There has been speculation for several months — or years — about the use of periscopic lenses on the iPhone. Lately, analysts seem to be skeptical about implementing these devices on the iPhone 14, migrating their expectations to the iPhone 15 Pro in 2023. What is your opinion on the subject? Comment below!

