“It would come to be shirt 10”; player was in China

Yeferson Soteldo said goodbye to Santos in April 2021, but since then the club from Baixada Santista has had a huge gap in the midfield sector. The 24-year-old Venezuelan, sold by Peixe to Toronto, from Major League Soccer (MLS), for values ​​around US$ 6 million (something around R$ 34 million at the current price), was the main player. half of the team from São Paulo.

With the low, Alvinegro Praiano needed to reinvent itself in the middle, but the position was one of the most contested by the fans last season. Thus, president Andrés Rueda has been studying possibilities alongside the coaching staff and the football department. Nathan, from Atlético-MG, was a target, but he stayed away from Vila Belmiro after receiving a good proposal from Fluminense.

In the search for refining options and taking advantage of good market opportunities, Rueda seems to have raised the baton, in order to improve the posture of the alvinegra team in the soccer market. According to Globoesporte.com, Ricardo Goulart is the target of Fábio Carille and company for this year: “The conversations are still at an early stage”, signals the portal.

The ge publication added that the former Cruzeiro e Palmeiras “I would arrive (in Vila Belmiro) to be the number 10 shirt”, mainly because it was a play that would change the level of the current Santos cast. It is worth remembering that the athlete is free on the market after saying goodbye to Guangzhou FC, from China.

Goulart is one of the main Brazilian names in Chinese football. There, he won the Chinese Championship (3x), Chinese Super Cup (3x), Asian Champions League (1x) and Asian Cup (1x). In addition, since he arrived at Guangzhou in 2015, there are 118 goals scored in 184 games played. Recently, he was also surveyed by the Tricolor das Laranjeiras.