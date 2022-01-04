Janeiro Branco: how is the mental health of Brazilian workers in Japan?

The month of January arrives for us and can bring a possible increase in anxiety due to factors such as the dissatisfaction of not having achieved the goals for the year that ended or even the expectation of new times enabling changes.

We are coming from almost two years of many uncertainties, fears, ignorance, losses and difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and its various variants, which is no different for the Brazilian population residing in Japan and other countries. Added to these are the distance from their country of origin, cultural differences, overwork, among many other individual issues, conditions that can favor the development of various emotional issues.

The WHO (World Health Organization) conceptualizes health as a complete state of physical, mental and social well-being and not just the absence of illnesses or other infirmities. It is estimated that one in four people in the world will suffer from some disorder during their lifetime.

Thinking about it as a way to bring more information and prevention, in 2014 psychologists in Minas Gerais created the campaign January White. Now known worldwide, the campaign works to raise awareness of the need for mental health care. Of course, this care must be extended to all months of the year, but compared to all other existing campaigns, in January this work is carried out in a more intensified way.

But after all, what to do to be mentally well and consequently improve the whole?

It is important for us to develop self-knowledge and awareness. We need to learn to perceive and understand the messages transmitted by our body from the different stimuli to which we are submitted. Identifying our priorities and our limitations, as quoted by Freud, “we are made of flesh but we have to live as if we were made of iron”; but how much of this favors or harms us?

How much of our life away from Brazil, in the long hours of work, in the daily stress experienced on the factory floor, is affecting us?

The answer is not always clear to us. We often don’t have the resources to deal with all this alone. set of unnamed sensations and feelings, and when that happens, psychological help can be a way for us to learn to deal better with these situations, enabling us to find the balance necessary for our well-being in a more integrated way, with you, with people and with the environment.

If I may suggest, ask yourself these questions: Am I who I want to be? Am I where I want to be? Good thoughts!

