JK Rowling declined an invitation to participate in a special

posted on 03/01/2022 15:30



(credit: Debra Hurford Brown © JK Rowling, 2018)

Harry Potter actors, directors and producers gathered for the special in celebration of the saga’s 20th anniversary. Launched by the HBO Max streaming platform on January 1st, Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts had an important absence: that of writer and creator JK Rowling. Contrary to speculation, the author received the invitation but declined, according to Entertainment Weekly magazine.

JK Rowling, creator of the Harry Potter wizard universe, recently made transphobic statements and became the target of attacks on the internet. After the incident, fans speculated that Rowling’s absence from the special would have come from the producers to avoid controversy. It turns out that the invitation was made, but the author declined. Despite this, she appears in the production with a video recorded in 2019, in addition to being mentioned several times by the cast. According to EW sources, the controversy would not have influenced the absence, but the 2019 video was enough for production.

Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts celebrates 20 years since the release of the first film in the saga, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Guests reflect on behind the scenes of the films against iconic Hogwarts backdrops. The main trio, in particular, tells what it was like to grow up in that universe and experience the transition from childhood to adolescence in front of the cameras. The special is available on HBO Max.

Check out the production trailer: