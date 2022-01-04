Jornal puts Gabigol in the crosshairs of West Ham and three other English clubs; Flamengo maintains position

Gabriel Barbosa is once again on the radar of European clubs. Sky Sports, one of the main vehicles in the United Kingdom, published this Monday that West Ham “keeps conversations” by hiring the Flamengo striker, who would be “impressed” with the work of David Moyes. Three other Premier League clubs would also be interested in signing Gabi in this window.

According to the THROW!, Flamengo maintains the position that no offer came to the club for the player. Upon returning from Portugal on December 31, director Bruno Spindel was emphatic in denying any contact with Newcastle, from England, for shirt 9, whose contract runs until the end of 2024.

According to Sky Sports, Gabigol has the desire to play in the Premier League and, watching West Ham games, was impressed. The London club has a good campaign under the command of David Moyes, occupying fifth place behind leaders Manchester City and Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal respectively.

Despite the positive campaign, West Ham are looking for a striker to bolster the roster in this winter transfer window – which opened on January 1st and ends this month on January 31st.

The publication also highlights the numbers of Gabriel Barbosa since he arrived at Flamengo, in January 2019 (104 goals and 34 assists in 147 matches), and the recent calls to the Brazilian team by coach Tite.