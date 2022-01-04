José de Abreu shocks Ary Fontoura with a stab

José de Abreu caused a stir on social media this week. The actor used the Twitter profile to snipe the friend Ary Fontoura and revealed that the veteran would be a supporter of the president Jair Bolsonaro.

“My dear friend Ary Fontoura, who called Dilma a thief, is still with Bozo? Like Juliana Paes?“, shot. José’s words paid off in the comments.

“He didn’t vote for Bolsonaro, he’s already said that publicly. You don’t forgive anyone right Zé? Only you are sensible and correct and the owner of the truth… be careful, military for something serious and don’t get unnecessary nudges, union this year to take the beast from the presidency“, fired one.

“Ary Fontoura and Juliana Paes are two assholes I don’t follow.“, supported another. “I can’t believe Ari Fontoura did this“, a third was surprised.

José de Abreu argues with pocketnaristas over the ceiling of the Rouanet Law

The actor from Um Lugar ao Sol, on Globo, even discussed with the nationalists after the announcement that the Secretariat of Culture is considering a 50% reduction in the ceiling of the Rouanet Law.

On Twitter, the famous and the Secretary of Development and Incentive, former military policeman André Porciuncula, discussed the topic. The bickering started when the PT member responded to a follower who made fun of his speech.

“The Rouanet law is for that, imbecile! To pay artists! Or do you think it’s for what? Sticking in ignorant koo? House one, they’re crazy!”, commented the famous, disgusted, in his profile.

Faced with José de Abreu’s response, André Porciuncula joined the conversation this Sunday (2), saying that the Law is not an “artist’s ATM”.

“The typical ignorant arrogance. The Rouanet Law is not an artist’s ATM, despite what his class tried to do with it. The law is to protect the national culture, museum, historical heritage, popular culture and so many other activities that are not the mamata I liked”, he said.

In the rejoinder, the actor in the 9 pm Globo telenovela told the secretary to read the law and even cursed. “Your c*. Go read the Law befores”, he fired.

The ex-PM reposted a piece of news mocking the expletive used by the actor. “Just because he likes it he thinks he can go around recommending it to everyone”, commented André.

