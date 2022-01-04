jumping from action to action just because of him is bad business

The word dividends it is music in the ears of the investor seeking passive income. In 2021, the amount distributed by companies on the Brazilian stock exchange more than doubled compared to the previous year, making many people happy.

According to a survey by TradeMap, until December 17, approximately R$ 309 billion were paid to investors in the form of dividends for the 2021 year.

The search for earnings rewarded the defensive investor, amid the volatility of the Brazilian market, which, on average, fell 12% — the first annual drop since 2015.

THE Ibovespa, the largest stock index on the Brazilian stock exchange, currently has a dividend yield (DY) weighted of 4.68%. The percentage is below the Selic, currently at 9.25% and dating in double digits for next year.

Explaining the dividend yield The dividend yield (DY) is the indicator used to demonstrate the relationship between the monetary amount of earnings paid per share by a company and the share price of this same company, in the expression: dividends paid in the period/share price.

Even the interest rate, which returned to the same level as two years ago, is not beating the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA). As a result, variable income investors looking for a net income above inflation continue in search of the best opportunities.

IDIV performance, index of the largest Brazilian dividend payers, in 2021

With the promise of big payouts in 2022, we live with headlines: “how to take advantage”, “participate in the distribution”, “take home your dividend”, and so on.

But does it make sense to keep jumping from branch to branch in search of companies that will distribute the resources?

The adjustment in the quotation

In order to maintain equity neutrality among the various shareholders, the term “ex-dividends” is used.

In other words, when a company informs that it will distribute dividends or interest on equity (JCP), it also presents a date on which investors will no longer be entitled to the funds.

Hypothetically imagine that, as of January 10, 2022, a share will be traded ex-dividends of R$ 1, together with the respective payment.

If at the end of the trading session prior to January 10, this share cost R$ 10, after the “ex date” it will automatically be transformed into R$ 9, with the adjustment (discount) of the announced dividend.

Thus, if an investor owned 1,000 shares of this company, at the opening of the market on January 10th, he will have BRL 10,000, of which BRL 9,000 comes from the shareholding position and BRL 1,000 from the dividends received.

In other words, the capital of each shareholder is unchanged. The total is the same as the day before, being distributed differently.

It has to be argued that there is a natural market movement that makes the share price return to the previous level, or that when the company announces the payment, investors likely to buy the shares do it in advance to be entitled to receive it.

However, these are only conjectural aspects. In short, the payment of dividends, by itself, does not generate book value for the investor.

For this reason, it is not worth buying a share just as a result of the announcement of the payment of dividends. When the shares are sold, after the period that entitles them to receive the proceeds, they will already be discounted from the net value that will fall into the account.

In addition, the period in which capital is allocated only to receive earnings also represents an opportunity cost that the investor absorbs, being a short-term movement that, in practice, is not favorable in the long term.

treacherous dividends

In the same way that there are clear risks when seeking only to receive dividends and not the investment itself in the company, companies that “offer” a dividend yield tall may also not be a flower to smell.

In pursuit of get-rich-quick, investors may be attracted to companies with a high distribution-to-market price ratio, although that’s not always good news.

Dividends are not always a sign that the company is in financial health.

Shortly before entering judicial reorganization, the Hi (OIBR3) was already showing losses and consistently paying dividends to its shareholders. Over the past five years, tele shares have fallen by 99.10%.

Performance of OIBR3 shares in the last five years

Therefore, it is necessary to pay attention to some situations that can increase the DY of companies:

Distribution of non-recurring or extraordinary profits;

Raising debt or issuing shares to pay dividends;

Recurring use of the profit reserve for payment of earnings.

DY is still an important indicator. If dividend yield history is at least stable, at an attractive level, means that the company tends to remunerate its shareholders well.

On the other hand, if the DY rose simply as a result of the fall in stock prices over time, there is a point of attention. The underperformance of stocks on the stock exchange may be cyclical, but it may also show a deterioration in fundamentals, which will not sustain the high distribution of earnings.

In the meantime, you also need to look at earnings growth prospects. If the company’s payout (the portion of the profit that is distributed to investors) remains the same, but over the years the profit is greater, more money will be paid to shareholders.

But it won’t help if the company’s balance sheet and indebtedness are not under control.

If a company is not able to generate sufficient return to meet its commitments and, consequently, perpetuate its existence, there is no reason to distribute dividends.

Earnings in 2022

This year, the dividend festival should continue. For the time being, earnings are not taxed. Depending on the outcome of the tax reform under way in Brasília (if it is going to be resolved in 2022), companies can speed up distribution.

The two big “dairy cows” on the market are Petrobras (PETR4) and OK (VALLEY3). Between 2022 and 2026, the state-owned oil company plans to pay between US$ 60 billion and US$ 70 billion in dividends, according to its business plan.

The mining company, which distributed BRL 73 billion in recurring and extraordinary dividends and interest on equity (JCP) in the last 12 months, should also continue with robust payments throughout 2022, due to its low leverage and generation of consistent cash, even with the volatility of iron ore.

Check out some of the earnings that are already announced for the coming weeks:

Company ticker Type Payment Net value Marcopolo POMO4 JCP 4/4/2022 BRL 0.03145 Itaúsa ITSA4 JCP – BRL 0.113390 Copel CPLE6 JCP – BRL 0.091148 American AMER3 JCP 9/3/2022 BRL 0.521082 JSL JSLG3 JCP 01/31/2022 BRL 0.135235 Multiplan MULT3 JCP – BRL 0.4224065 Sanepar SAPR11 JCP – BRL 0.497681 Energisa ENGI11 Dividends 2/3/2022 BRL 2.20 Iochpe Maxion MYPK3 JCP – BRL 0.854720 Getnet GETT11 JCP 02/18/2022 BRL 0.271625 Hapvida HAPV3 Dividends 01/21/2022 BRL 0.005372 petz PETZ3 JCP – BRL 0.019426 Dimed PNVL3 JCP 03/31/2022 BRL 0.03815 B3 B3SA3 JCP 7/1/2022 BRL 0.04231 totvs TOTS3 JCP 03/20/2022 BRL 0.11050 united LCAM3 JCP 7/1/2022 BRL 0.101582 moved MOVI3 JCP 01/31/2022 BRL 0.106549 Tupy TUPY3 JCP 01/27/2022 BRL 0.130372 neoenergy NEOE3 JCP – BRL 0.112045 South America SULA11 JCP 14/04/2022 BRL 0.191027 phone VIVT3 JCP – BRL 0.408035 live VIVA3 JCP – BRL 0.214141 hypera HYPE3 JCP 7/1/2022 BRL 0.262489

With fixed income back on the radar, the Brazilian investor must weigh the risk of the stock market demanding a premium. However, in the long run, the “snowball” effect of receiving dividends it has already proven itself a winner. Just don’t put the cart before the horse.