Kanye West is spotted with two women in a hotel room

Kanye West really enjoyed late 2021 and early 2022, being seen in Miami, Los Angeles, Belize and elsewhere in recent days. Media coverage of the artist’s personal life has increased since his divorce from Kim Kardashian. And although he has publicly begged his ex-wife to let him go back into her arms, Kim doesn’t seem interested.

Ye recently bought his ex-wife’s house across the street to be closer to his family, as renovation work begins on his new property, the music and fashion icon continues to be seen enjoying his vacation, leaving on dates with an eclectic range of women.

After being spotted dating actress Julia Fox a few days ago, Ye apparently threw a sleepover in her Miami hotel room with two other women, who were spotted on her bedroom balcony with him.

In the paparazzi photos, Ye stands on the edge of the porch and looks at the phone while a woman wears a white blouse and looks away in the opposite direction. A different woman appears at the door at some point, which means they weren’t alone in the suite.

