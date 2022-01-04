Kidnapped in childhood, a man finds his mother after drawing in his head a map of the village where he lived; watch the exciting video

Awesome story! A Chinese man who was kidnapped more than 30 years ago managed to find his biological mother after drawing in his head a map of the village where he lived before being kidnapped. Li Jingwei was just four years old when he was lured out of his house by a neighbor and sold to a child trafficking gang. The boy was then bought by another family who lived more than 1,800 km away from his hometown.

Time passed and after many failed attempts to locate the real parents, Li decided to turn to the internet for help. On December 24th, he posted a video on the social network Douyin telling his story and showing a map made by himself, based only on his childhood memories. The amount of detail in the design impressed Internet users, causing the case to go viral and reach the local police.

Continues after Advertising

“I am a child who keeps trying to find his home. I was taken to Henan Province by a bald neighbor around 1989, when I was about four years old. This is a map of my residential area, which I drew in my head”, he says in the video, while showing the picture of the village, which included features such as a building he believed to be a school, a bamboo forest and a small lake.

It wasn’t long before authorities linked the story to a woman resident of Yunnan, whose son had been missing for three decades. Both then performed DNA tests that confirmed the relationship. After determining the result, mother and son met again on January 1st. Jingwei’s biological father, in turn, passed away years ago.

The moment of the meeting was recorded by Chinese vehicles and shows Li throwing himself at his mother’s feet, while both were overwhelmed with emotion. Amid the crying and many hugs, it is possible to hear the matriarch saying: “I finally found my baby”.

In networks, Li also celebrated: “Thirty-three years of waiting, countless nights of homesickness, and finally a hand-drawn map of the head. Now is the perfect time. Thanks to everyone who helped me bring my family together”, declared. He now plans to spend Lunar New Year with his mother and visit his father’s grave in Yunnan.

Watch the reunion video: