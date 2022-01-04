know where to get vaccinated against influenza in Campo Grande · Jornal Midiamax

The vaccination campaign against Influenza ended in September, but there are still doses available at the health units in Campo Grande. For those seeking a dose in private clinics may pay up to R$ 170 for the vaccine.

According to Sesau (Municipal Health Department), the flu vaccine is still available, but it is necessary to check the coronavirus vaccination schedule, as units that offer immunization in a period usually offer flu vaccine doses in the another shift. Check it out here.

In the private network, the values ​​of vaccines vary up to 325%, costing between R$40 and R$170. Mediamax Newspaper found that in the clinics it is not necessary to make an appointment, just arrive and request the dose. Check the clinics and values:

Vaccini: BRL 170

Vaccine Care: BRL 100

Imunitá: BRL 90

Bioclinic: BRL 40

74 confirmed cases of H3N2

Campo Grande has 74 confirmed cases of the H3N2 strain until this Sunday (2), according to Sesau(Municipal Health Department). On Friday (31), the Capital had 42 cases of the disease, but the number rose to 74 this Saturday (1st), and remains the same until this morning.

Campo Grande records a death caused by the strain. The death registered in the city was of a young man, aged 21, who was admitted to CRS Nova Bahia on December 20th and died on December 21st. The patient lived in the capital and had no history of comorbidities. In addition to the boy, two other people have already died in the state due to the strain.

Trying to stop H3N2, last Wednesday (29), the mayor of Campo Grande announced the creation of 20 tents that are being set up in ten health units as a way of preventing the growing number of cases of H3N2. The Chief Executive hired 30 new doctors and renewed contracts with another 90 professionals.

Altogether, there are 20 tents that will be distributed in 10 health units. Also according to Sesau, until this Sunday morning, they had only been assembled in the UPAs (Emergency Service Unit) of Jardim Leblon and Bairro Universitário.