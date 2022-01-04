know which drugs fight the symptoms of the disease

The flu outbreak has already reached at least 19 states in Brazil and has caused apprehension among Brazilians, especially because it is coinciding with the Covid-19 epidemic. The places where the H3N2 influenza is most advancing are Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and São Paulo, cities that have already issued epidemiological alerts.

Influenza is a relatively common illness whose main symptoms are sore throat, cough, fever or a runny nose. The disease represents a greater danger for the elderly, children and people with immune system problems.

The disease has caused a rush to pharmacies in search of drugs that can prevent or alleviate the symptoms of the disease. However, experts warn that there are no drugs indicated to prevent the flu and stress that self-medication involves risks.

“The indiscriminate use of drugs to treat viral conditions is wrong. Many people use antibiotics and other medications in inadequate doses, which can harm kidney function and liver function, mainly”, explains general practitioner Lucas Albanaz, from Grupo Santa.

According to him, the best way to avoid the flu is to get vaccinated. Habits that strengthen the immune system, such as balancing your diet, exercising, sleeping well, and managing stress, are also indirect ways to protect yourself.

In the pharmaceutical market, however, there are medicines that alleviate symptoms: anti-inflammatory drugs, analgesics and corticoids, among others. The doctor emphasizes, however, that before going to the pharmacy counter, patients should talk to their trusted doctor. “Based on age, comorbidities present in the health history and severity of symptoms, the doctor will assess whether it is necessary to take any medication”, says Albanaz.

Homemade options can be a good alternative to relieve symptoms in some cases.

Medicines to treat the flu

Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent the flu. To reduce the symptoms of the disease, there are some cold medicines on the market like Antigrippine, Benegrip and Sinutab. In addition to these, there are others that treat specific symptoms such as:

Anti-inflammatory drugs: to decrease sore throat. Example: Ibuprofen or Diclofenac;

to decrease sore throat. Example: Ibuprofen or Diclofenac; Analgesic and antipyretic drugs: to reduce pain in the body, sore throat, head and/or ear. Example: Paracetamol or Novalgin;

to reduce pain in the body, sore throat, head and/or ear. Example: Paracetamol or Novalgin; Anti-allergy drugs: to reduce coughing, sneezing and runny nose. Example: Loratadine , Desloratadine or Fexofenadine;

to reduce coughing, sneezing and runny nose. Example: Loratadine Desloratadine or Fexofenadine; Antitussive Medicines: to relieve dry cough. Example: Atossion, Levodropropizine or Hytós Plus;

to relieve dry cough. Example: Atossion, Levodropropizine or Hytós Plus; ​ Expectorant drugs: to help expel secretions. Example: Bisolvon, Mucosolvan or Vick.

In addition, the doctor can prescribe Tamiflu, the drug, however, is indicated only for vulnerable groups.

Generally, the doctor recommends the use of several medications together, such as an antipyretic and an expectorant, for example. The medication is usually used for at least 5 days, which is when the symptoms subside. The treatment must be followed at rest, with the consumption of 2 liters of water per day and the use of saline solution in the nose to hydrate the airways.

Flu Medicines in Pregnancy

During pregnancy, it is important to avoid using drugs purchased at the pharmacy, as they can delay the baby’s growth and development. If the pregnant woman has flu symptoms, she should see her trusted doctor to receive the most appropriate treatment.

Generally, analgesics based on acetaminophen and vitamin C are the only medicines that a pregnant woman can take against the flu, besides resting, maintaining a good diet and drinking plenty of fluids. When a woman is breastfeeding, she should also avoid using medication, as their assets can pass to the baby through the milk.

Understand the H3N2 Flu Outbreak

***Copy of 3 Cards_Picture_Gallery (8) PeopleImages, Getty Images ***flu cough After the flu cases spread in Rio de Janeiro and Bahia, the states of São Paulo, Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais are also on alert against the influenza family virusesSeksan Mongkhonkhamsao/GettyImages ***Vaccine-influenza-2 Influenza viruses often spread during the winter, but pathogens have found room to spread now that people are returning to normal life.Rafaela Felicciano/Metropolis ***influenza virus Influenza comprises 3 types of viruses A, B and C. The most worrisome are the influenza A and B viruses. In influenza A viruses, subtypes A/H1N1 and A/H3N2 stand out. Current outbreaks appear to be related to H3N2CDC/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/GETTY IMAGES ***the flu The seasonal virus has been circulating among humans since 1968, when there was an epidemic in Hong Kong. However, it was from 2005 that it began to circulate globallyGuido Mieth/GettyImages ***cough The H3N2 variant mainly targets the elderly and children. In these groups, symptoms can be more severe.Getty Images ***flu and dengue The transmission of the H3N2 virus happens through droplets that are suspended in the air when a person with the flu coughs, speaks or sneezes. Contagion can also happen through direct contact with infected peopleBamboo Productions, Getty Images ***sick flu Flu is less lethal than Covid, but symptoms can be worse. They include high fever, chills, muscle pain, headache, nausea, malaise, lack of appetite and feeling limp.stock ***the flu Treatment for influenza viruses is done with symptomatic medications such as flu, analgesics, antipyretics and anti-inflammatory drugs. Rest, fluid intake and light nutrition are also recommended.stock ***flu vaccination The immunizing agent protects against H1N1, H3N2 and influenza B virusesHugo Barreto/Metropolis ***flu(1) The recommendation is that people avoid staying too long indoors with crowds. Also, avoid putting your hands to your eyes and mouth before washing them.Ricardo Wolffenbuttel/Government of SC ***PANDEMIC A new variant of H3N2, called Darwin, has drawn the attention of experts after an outbreak of cases in the northern hemisphere. However, there is no data to prove the effectiveness of the vaccine against this variant Fernando Frazão/Agency Brazil 0

(With information from the Tua Saúde portal)