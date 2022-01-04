Laporta is asked about Haaland at Barcelona, ​​talks about finance and surprises: ‘Anything is possible’

During the presentation of Ferran Torres as Barcelona’s new reinforcement, president Joan Laporta said that ‘anything is possible’ when asked about the chance of the club joining the fight for Erling Haaland

THE Barcelona gave a message to introduce Ferran Torres as new reinforcement: is back on the market. Even preaching austerity management after the club announced a debt that reached the impressive mark of 1.3 billion euros (R$ 8.3 billion), Joan Laporta stated that the Catalans regained prestige for fight for stars in Europe.

But could that be enough for Barça to enter the race for Erling Haaland? According to the president, ‘everything is possible’. Even without mentioning the Norwegian jewel by name, the top hat said that big contractions can happen in the future of the club as long as the management is well carried out.

“With Ferran, we made an exception of hiring without even having the salary margin. Work is being done to have this space and for the next season it is also planned, of course. The technical secretariat is constantly striving to build a great team. It’s our responsibility. Everything is possible if it’s done well and if it’s done well, I’m sure it’s going to go very well.”

“What I mean is that we are working to have a competitive team and we started with Ferran, fundamental for us and for Xavi. We are attentive to the market, we continue to be a reference in the market, recovering the weight of all the big players contemplating the possibility of coming to Barcelona. We have to work well in sporting and economic parameters. We are evolving well, it is working out and anything is possible”.

Barcelona monitors Haaland Getty Images

THE ESPN reported in October that Haaland expects €30 million ($190 million) a year if he leaves the Borussia Dortmund. sources told the ESPN that the striker and his staff will consider the interest of many clubs, but Real Madrid is the main candidate to sign the Norwegian.

Barcelona’s obstacle for any new reinforcement, however, remains the financial situation. Barça has a spending limit of 97 million euros (BRL 623.5 million) under the rules of Laliga to suit financial fair play.

Until they are within that limit, something that won’t happen this season, the club can only spend 25% of what it accumulates on player sales or save on lower wages.

After concluding the hiring of Ferran Torres for 55 million euros (around R$ 355 million) in negotiation with the Manchester City, Barcelona still need to lighten the weight of their payroll before being able to register the striker. And that will apply to any other new reinforcements.

Sources heard by ESPN They added that the club also continues to explore ways to increase the spending limit on Torres’ application.