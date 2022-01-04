learn all about Corinthians’ pursuit of the 11th Copa So Paulo

Corinthians starts this Tuesday its campaign in search of the 11th title of the São Paulo Football Junior Cup. The team from Parque São Jorge, the biggest champion of the tournament, will face Resende, from Rio de Janeiro, at 21:45, at Estádio Martins Pereira, in São José dos Campos.

With an eye on another achievement, the article prepared a guide with all the details about the competition. Check it out below!

the regulation

The biggest football tournament in the world, Copinha is made up of 128 teams divided into 32 groups of four participants each, each hosted in a municipality in the state of São Paulo. The competition will be played in seven phases: first, second, third, fourth (round of 16), fifth (fourth), sixth (semi-final) and seventh (final).

The first phase is played in the traditional straight-point mold, in which all teams play against each other, in a single round. In it, the two teams that score the most are classified.

The classified advance to the second phase, now in knockout format, made up of 64 teams. In it, the clubs face each other in a single game, and the clashes are already provided for in regulation. If classified between the first two, Corinthians will face Fortaleza, Ituano, Suzano or Concordia, which are members of Group 16.

The third phase will be played by the 32 clubs classified in the second phase. And they face each other in unique knockout matches until the final, played on January 25, still with an undefined venue.

the Corinthians group

In addition to Resende, Corinthians will face River, from Piauí, and São José, from the city of the same name, general principal of Grupo 15.

the last campaign

Played in early 2020, Corinthians was among the top four in the tournament. The team was eliminated in the semifinals for Internacional, which would become champion of that edition.

The Corinthians team, until then under the command of Dyego Coelho, came from an undefeated campaign in the competition, with eight victories and one draw. In the group stage, they beat Retrô, from Pernambuco, and Fluminense de Feira, from Bahia, and was only tied with Francana, from Franca-SP, the group’s headquarters.

In the knockout stages, he eliminated Cuiabá, Juventude, Mirassol and Athletico, before stopping in the colorada team. The good campaign earned Corinthians the promotion of some players to professional status, such as goalkeeper Guilherme, full-back Lucas Piton, defensive midfielder Xavier and midfielders Ruan Oliveira and Gabriel Pereira. With the exception of the archer, all received chances in the Corinthians main team.

Faithful gift!

After two years, the Corinthians Under-20 matches will have free access to Alvinegra fans.

The club will not charge for entries, which will be free and without the need to collect tickets in advance. The gates will open one hour before the start of the games to avoid crowding. The entrance of fans, however, may be limited according to the need seen by the FPF and the Military Police at the entrance to the stadium.

Confusions and late “breathing”

In 2021, the Corinthians base was the scene of delicate situations behind the scenes at the club. This includes power struggles in executive positions, salary defaults with athletes, and changes in coaches and managers.

The Corinthians Under-20 was commanded by five different coaches during the season: Dyego Coelho, Gustavo Almeida (interim), Márcio Bittencourt, Tarcísio Pugliese and Diogo Siston, with whom he lived his best moment of the year.

The late recovery under Siston’s command, however, was not enough to save Corinthians’ season. After all, the category was eliminated in the first phases of the Copa do Brasil and Brasileirão and in the quarterfinals of the Campeonato Paulista.

Entries List

Although the general list admits up to 30 names, Corinthians must compete in the competition with only 29. That’s because the forward Cauê, previously registered, sent his departure to Lommel SK, from Belgium. The attacker, even, no longer appears in the material released by the club.

Goalkeepers: Alan Gobetti, Bruno, Felipe Longo and Kauê;

Alan Gobetti, Bruno, Felipe Longo and Kauê; Sides : Daniel Marcos, Leo Maná and Reginaldo;

: Daniel Marcos, Leo Maná and Reginaldo; defenders : Alemão, João Pedro, Lucas Belezi, Murillo and Robert Renan;

: Alemão, João Pedro, Lucas Belezi, Murillo and Robert Renan; Socks: Biro, Cauan, Keven, Luis Mandaca, Matheus Araújo, Pedrinho, Riquelme, Ryan, Thomas, and Vitor;

Biro, Cauan, Keven, Luis Mandaca, Matheus Araújo, Pedrinho, Riquelme, Ryan, Thomas, and Vitor; Attackers: Arthur Sousa, Cauê*, Emerson Urso, Felipe Augusto, Giovane, Pedro, Richard and Rodrigo Varanda.

* must not play

In the list, there is the presence of eight players present in the last title campaign of the Corinthians base. Kauê, Felipe Longo, Léo Mana, Biro, Pedrinho, Thomas, Felipe Augusto and Pedro participated in the champion team of Paulistão U-17, last December.

Calendar

Streaming

The Corinthians games in the first phase will all be broadcast on closed TV, on the channel SportTV. Any playoff commitments have not yet been broadcast by the organization of the championship.

