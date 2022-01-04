Leila Pereira responds to Abel’s request and renews with Anderson Barros; contract time is revealed

Anderson Barros will be in charge of football at Palmeiras for at least another year

Palmeiras had a wonderful year in 2021. During the 365 days of the year, Alviverde won two Copa Libertadores and one Copa do Brasil. And all this was headed by coach Abel Ferreira and director Anderson Barros. Although the leader has no morals with the noisy crowd from Palmeira, the professional is very dear to President Leila Pereira and the Portuguese commander.

For this reason, Anderson Barros, who had a contract until the end of the past, extended his contract until December 2022. The information was first disclosed by the Nosso Palestra team. Before renewing with Verdão, the professional had already been planning the two-time champion of America for 2022.

Although he had quarrels with Abel Ferreira in early 2021, the Portuguese was important in maintaining the professional. After the Libertadores title, Abel praised the director a lot.

“Anderson Barros is the most amazing football director I’ve ever worked with. In addition to being a sports director, he often heard me asking for this and that player, but he knew I couldn’t bring more. He has an absolutely extraordinary job in what is to humanize football. group. It’s an honor and a privilege to work with the great professional he is”, stated at the time.

Leila Pereira, on the other hand, in her first press conference as Verdão’s mandate, which took place on December 16, also already indicated that Barros would remain at Alviverde for at least one more season. “Anderson Barros remains with us too. The entire technical committee and football board will stay. How to change such a winning team? They are competent people, who fight together for Palmeiras to be victorious. All stay for 2022” he said.