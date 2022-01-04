Leila prioritizes request from Abel Ferreira and Palmeiras evaluates the arrival of former Manchester United: “Study the best approach”

For 2022 to be even better, the Portuguese made two demands on Verdão: a defender and a forward

Currently, Palmeiras has four names available for the defense: Kuscevic, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Renan. On the other hand, there are nine athletes available for attack: Breno Lopes, Deyverson, Dudu, Gabriel Veron, Luan Silva, Luiz Adriano, Ron, Wesley and, recently hired, Rafael Navarro (ex-Botafogo).

The defensive sector is one of Abel’s main headaches, who improvised over the last season, especially when a starter embezzled the team. The offensive sector is not far behind, but it is being reinforced and tends to be even more so until the Club World Cup, scheduled to take place in February.

With an eye on defenders, Samir, revealed at Flamengo, was even aired earlier this week. However, the player is being traded by Udinese to Watford. Thus, who entered the agenda at the Soccer Academy was Marcos Rojo, as published by columnist Bruno Andrade, from UOL Esporte.

In addition to being an experienced defender, former Manchester United defender can also play at left-back: “Linked to Boca Juniors until December 2022, Rojo has the possibility of renewing his contract for another season (until December 2023), so an eventual transfer is not simple. The alviverde board, however, is already studying the best approach to move the business forward”, highlighted Bruno Andrade.

Rojo even worked with Abel at Sporting, in Portugal, between 2011 and 2013. At the time, the player was from ‘team A’, while the coach commanded ‘team B’. At 31, the experienced defender has two World Cups (2014 and 2018) on his resume., in addition to being revealed by Estudiantes and acting for seven seasons in the Red Devils.