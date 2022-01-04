Leila says “yes” and reinforcement that cost more than R$ 60 million should leave Palmeiras for free in 2022

The player was unable to settle in Verdão and has a contract only until the end of this year.

Keeping an eye on the market, the palm trees has been moving in search of reinforcements. The first was Eduard Atuesta, who was at Los Angeles FC, USA. It was announced a few weeks ago, as were Lomba and Navarro. Verdão spared no efforts for the midfielder and bought 70% of its economic rights for around US$ 3.7 million (R$ 20.7 million).

“I do believe in professional management. And it’s not just talking, it’s acting professionally. To implement this professionalism that we all hope for, I know it’s difficult because some people will be hurt. People have to know that we are here to work for the club, for what we can do for Palmeiras”, Leila said at a press conference.

Of course, in addition to arrivals, Alviverde is also eyeing possible departures. This Tuesday morning (4), the journalist Lucas Musetti, at the UOL, brought new details about the future of Lucas Lima, which was in Fortaleza. According to him, the midfielder is no longer in the board’s plans and has great chances of leaving Palmeiras “for free” in 2022.

Palmeiras and Fortaleza are negotiating a new loan period, but there is still nothing more concrete. In just over 4 years at Verdão, Lucas hasn’t yielded as in other clubs and ended up becoming a huge disappointment. It has already cost more than BRL 53 million in salaries, gloves and bonuses for games played and titles won.

Your remuneration, today, is BRL 1.050 million per month, which will guarantee you more than R$ 13 million this season, surpassing R$ 60 million in total cost. The bond is valid until the end of this year and, according to current legislation, he can already sign a pre-contract with any team in June. Lucas had not been acting very often, but he lost space once and for all with Abel.