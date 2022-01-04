Leonardo DiCaprio has had a fight with Bolsonaro

When “No Look Up” premiered on Netflix on December 24, part of the Brazilian audience was quick to link the story of the film to the Bolsonaro government’s management of the covid-19 pandemic.

The characters of Leonardo DiCaprio (professor Dr. Randall Mindy) and Jennifer Lawrence (astronomy student Kate Dibiasky), for example, have been compared to biologists Attila Iamarino and Natália Pasternak, and the casual manner as President Orlean (Meryl Streep ) and his son, Jason (Jonah Hill), deal with the comet threat, was linked to ineffective treatments initially proposed by Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the Ministry of Health against the virus.

To compose his character, Leonardo DiCaprio was inspired by real-life activists and scientists — above all, he said, “people in the scientific community who struggle to communicate the urgency of the issue [ambiental] and they are always subject to the last pages of newspapers.” At a press conference, the Oscar winner for “O Regresso” (2015) even compared Lawrence’s character to Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

The environmental cause, by the way, is an actor’s struggle that has already put him on a collision course with President Bolsonaro more than once before Adam McKay’s film hit the streaming giant’s screens.

If, for many, the film serves as a metaphor for the fight against covid-19, the direct “disagreements” between Bolsonaro and DiCaprio are linked to the Amazon and the wildfires.

How it all began?

In 2019, DiCaprio deeply criticized the burnings in the Amazon on his social networks. At the time, the actor was appointed as a donor of an amount to the NGO WWF. The police investigation followed the line that firefighters in the region of Alter do Chão, Pará, caused fires and sold images to obtain donations. The four brigade members in question were arrested.

On November 28 of that year, President Jair Bolsonaro accused the actor, in a live, of having donated the money to encourage arson. At the time, the Chief Executive pointed out the non-governmental organizations that received the donations as perpetrators of illegal fires.

“The people at the NGO, what did they do? What is easier? Set fire to the forest. Take a picture, film, the NGO campaigns against Brazil, gets in touch with Leonardo DiCaprio, and Leonardo DiCaprio donates 500,000 dollars for this NGO. A part went to the people who were setting fires, right? Leonardo DiCaprio is collaborating there with the burning in the Amazon, so it’s not possible,” he declared.

Then it was time for the eternal Jack Dawson of “Titanic” (1997) to rebut the accusation. In a note released through news agencies, DiCaprio stated:

“At this moment of crisis for the Amazon, I support the people of Brazil who are working to save their natural and cultural heritage (…) The future of these irreplaceable ecosystems is at stake and I am proud to support the groups that protect them. support, we do not fund these organizations. I remain committed to supporting Brazilian indigenous communities, local governments, scientists, educators and people who are working tirelessly to secure the Amazon for the future of all Brazilians.”

more barbs

In August 2020, DiCaprio made another critique of Bolsonaro on his networks. The actor shared an article from the British newspaper The Guardian. The text pointed to an increase in wildfires in the Amazon in the months of July and August, and the actor cited that Bolsonaro was “under international pressure to curb wildfires, but has publicly doubted them in the past, blaming opponents and indigenous communities.”

defund Bolsonaro

In September of last year, DiCaprio again chorused against the president of Brazil. The actor supported the campaign Defund Bolsonaro (unfinance Bolsonaro, in free translation), which sought to question international brands and managements that benefit from Jair’s environmental policies.

On his Twitter, Leo shared the video in English put together by the campaign, and used the hashtags #DefundBolsonaro, #AmazonOrBolsonaro (Amazon or Bolsonaro) and #WhichSideAreYouOn (Which side are you on?).

Biden request

When Joe Biden assumed the presidency of the United States, DiCaprio was one day 36 artists from Brazil and the United States who signed a letter asking the Democrat not to close an agreement with Bolsonaro, aimed at protecting the Amazon and preventing the advance of deforestation.

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Caetano Veloso, Roger Waters, Marisa Monte, Sonia Braga, Wagner Moura, Alec Baldwin and Joaquin Phoenix are also among the names that signed the letter.

“Urgent action must be taken to address threats to the Amazon, our climate and human rights, but an agreement with Bolsonaro is not the solution. We encourage you to continue the dialogue with indigenous peoples and traditional communities in the Amazon Basin,” he says the text.

“Don’t Look Up”

Directed by Adam McKay, Oscar winner for best screenplay adapted for “The Big Bet” (2015), “Don’t Look Up” tops the list of most-viewed English-language movies of the week from December 20-26 . The film has accumulated over 111 million hours watched. The cast also includes Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Timothée Chalamet and Tyler Perry.