List of 50 cell phones compatible with 5G released in Brazil

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on List of 50 cell phones compatible with 5G released in Brazil 6 Views

THE 5G technology is increasingly closer to Brazilians. This is because the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) released, last week, a list of 5G cell phones approved and fully compatible with this new network model.

Read more: FGTS review: workers can receive up to R$ 10 thousand

The list includes devices from various brands, such as Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung and Motorola. In the case of iOS, support for the new technology applies to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models, launched in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

In terms of Xiaomi, the new Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, which went on sale in the end of October in the country, enters the list of models compatible with the 5G. Regarding Motorola, the models Moto G50 5G, Moto G100, Moto G200 are compatible, in addition to those of the Edge family.

In the case of Samsung, a greater number of models entered the 5G compatibility list, such as the Galaxy A32 5G, A52s 5G and the M52, from the intermediate line, and the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S21, from the premium type. The list released by Anatel also contains other brands, such as Asus, Nokia, TLC and Realme.

List of 50 cell phones compatible with 5G in Brazil

Check out the list of cell phone models compatible with 5G in the country below:

ManufacturerModelOperation mode
appleiPhone 125G
appleiPhone 12 Mini5G
appleiPhone 12 Pro5G
appleiPhone 12 Pro Max5G
appleiPhone 135G
appleiPhone 13 Mini5G
appleiPhone 13 Pro5G
appleiPhone 13 Pro Max5G
asusROG Phone 35G
asusROG Phone 55G
asusROG Phone 5s5G
asusZenfone 75G
asusZenfone 85G
asusZenfone 8 Flip5G
MotorolaMoto G 5G5G
MotorolaMoto G 5G Plus5G
MotorolaMoto G1005G
MotorolaMoto G2005G
MotorolaMoto G50 5G5G
MotorolaMotorcycle G715G
MotorolaMotorola Edge5G
MotorolaMotorola Edge 205G
MotorolaMotorola Edge 20 Lite5G
MotorolaMotorola Edge 20 Pro5G
Nokia / HMD GlobalNokia G505G
realmeRealme 7 5G5G
realmeRealme 8 5G5G
realmeRealme GT Master Edition5G
SamsungGalaxy A32 5G5G
SamsungGalaxy A52 5G5G
SamsungGalaxy A52s 5G5G
SamsungGalaxy M525G
SamsungGalaxy Note 20 5G5G
SamsungGalaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G5G
SamsungGalaxy S215G
SamsungGalaxy S21 FE5G
SamsungGalaxy S21 Ultra5G
SamsungGalaxy S21+5G
SamsungGalaxy Z Flip 35G
SamsungGalaxy Z Fold 2DSS
SamsungGalaxy Z Fold 35G
TCLTCL 20 Pro 5G5G
XiaomiMi 10TDSS
XiaomiMi 10T ProDSS
XiaomiMi 115G
Xiaomiwell F35G
XiaomiWell M3 Pro5G
XiaomiRedmi Note 10 5G5G
XiaomiXiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE5G

The agency reinforced that the approval and prerequisites for the use of the technology in Brazil took into account the full use of the benefits offered by the 5G telecommunications network, without this posing any use risk to the user.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Indebted Chinese giant Evergrande suspends stock exchange operations again – 03/01/2022

The Chinese real estate giant Evergrande announced, this Monday (3), the suspension of its operations …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved