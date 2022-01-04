List of 50 cell phones compatible with 5G released in Brazil

THE 5G technology is increasingly closer to Brazilians. This is because the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) released, last week, a list of 5G cell phones approved and fully compatible with this new network model.
The list includes devices from various brands, such as Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung and Motorola. In the case of iOS, support for the new technology applies to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models, launched in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
In terms of Xiaomi, the new Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, which went on sale in the end of October in the country, enters the list of models compatible with the 5G. Regarding Motorola, the models Moto G50 5G, Moto G100, Moto G200 are compatible, in addition to those of the Edge family.
In the case of Samsung, a greater number of models entered the 5G compatibility list, such as the Galaxy A32 5G, A52s 5G and the M52, from the intermediate line, and the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S21, from the premium type. The list released by Anatel also contains other brands, such as Asus, Nokia, TLC and Realme.
List of 50 cell phones compatible with 5G in Brazil
Check out the list of cell phone models compatible with 5G in the country below:
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Operation mode
|apple
|iPhone 12
|5G
|apple
|iPhone 12 Mini
|5G
|apple
|iPhone 12 Pro
|5G
|apple
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|5G
|apple
|iPhone 13
|5G
|apple
|iPhone 13 Mini
|5G
|apple
|iPhone 13 Pro
|5G
|apple
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|5G
|asus
|ROG Phone 3
|5G
|asus
|ROG Phone 5
|5G
|asus
|ROG Phone 5s
|5G
|asus
|Zenfone 7
|5G
|asus
|Zenfone 8
|5G
|asus
|Zenfone 8 Flip
|5G
|Motorola
|Moto G 5G
|5G
|Motorola
|Moto G 5G Plus
|5G
|Motorola
|Moto G100
|5G
|Motorola
|Moto G200
|5G
|Motorola
|Moto G50 5G
|5G
|Motorola
|Motorcycle G71
|5G
|Motorola
|Motorola Edge
|5G
|Motorola
|Motorola Edge 20
|5G
|Motorola
|Motorola Edge 20 Lite
|5G
|Motorola
|Motorola Edge 20 Pro
|5G
|Nokia / HMD Global
|Nokia G50
|5G
|realme
|Realme 7 5G
|5G
|realme
|Realme 8 5G
|5G
|realme
|Realme GT Master Edition
|5G
|Samsung
|Galaxy A32 5G
|5G
|Samsung
|Galaxy A52 5G
|5G
|Samsung
|Galaxy A52s 5G
|5G
|Samsung
|Galaxy M52
|5G
|Samsung
|Galaxy Note 20 5G
|5G
|Samsung
|Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
|5G
|Samsung
|Galaxy S21
|5G
|Samsung
|Galaxy S21 FE
|5G
|Samsung
|Galaxy S21 Ultra
|5G
|Samsung
|Galaxy S21+
|5G
|Samsung
|Galaxy Z Flip 3
|5G
|Samsung
|Galaxy Z Fold 2
|DSS
|Samsung
|Galaxy Z Fold 3
|5G
|TCL
|TCL 20 Pro 5G
|5G
|Xiaomi
|Mi 10T
|DSS
|Xiaomi
|Mi 10T Pro
|DSS
|Xiaomi
|Mi 11
|5G
|Xiaomi
|well F3
|5G
|Xiaomi
|Well M3 Pro
|5G
|Xiaomi
|Redmi Note 10 5G
|5G
|Xiaomi
|Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
|5G
The agency reinforced that the approval and prerequisites for the use of the technology in Brazil took into account the full use of the benefits offered by the 5G telecommunications network, without this posing any use risk to the user.