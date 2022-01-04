List of 50 cell phones compatible with 5G released in Brazil

THE 5G technology is increasingly closer to Brazilians. This is because the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) released, last week, a list of 5G cell phones approved and fully compatible with this new network model.

The list includes devices from various brands, such as Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung and Motorola. In the case of iOS, support for the new technology applies to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models, launched in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

In terms of Xiaomi, the new Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, which went on sale in the end of October in the country, enters the list of models compatible with the 5G. Regarding Motorola, the models Moto G50 5G, Moto G100, Moto G200 are compatible, in addition to those of the Edge family.

In the case of Samsung, a greater number of models entered the 5G compatibility list, such as the Galaxy A32 5G, A52s 5G and the M52, from the intermediate line, and the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S21, from the premium type. The list released by Anatel also contains other brands, such as Asus, Nokia, TLC and Realme.

List of 50 cell phones compatible with 5G in Brazil

Check out the list of cell phone models compatible with 5G in the country below:

Manufacturer Model Operation mode apple iPhone 12 5G apple iPhone 12 Mini 5G apple iPhone 12 Pro 5G apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G apple iPhone 13 5G apple iPhone 13 Mini 5G apple iPhone 13 Pro 5G apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 5G asus ROG Phone 3 5G asus ROG Phone 5 5G asus ROG Phone 5s 5G asus Zenfone 7 5G asus Zenfone 8 5G asus Zenfone 8 Flip 5G Motorola Moto G 5G 5G Motorola Moto G 5G Plus 5G Motorola Moto G100 5G Motorola Moto G200 5G Motorola Moto G50 5G 5G Motorola Motorcycle G71 5G Motorola Motorola Edge 5G Motorola Motorola Edge 20 5G Motorola Motorola Edge 20 Lite 5G Motorola Motorola Edge 20 Pro 5G Nokia / HMD Global Nokia G50 5G realme Realme 7 5G 5G realme Realme 8 5G 5G realme Realme GT Master Edition 5G Samsung Galaxy A32 5G 5G Samsung Galaxy A52 5G 5G Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G 5G Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G 5G Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 5G Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 DSS Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G TCL TCL 20 Pro 5G 5G Xiaomi Mi 10T DSS Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro DSS Xiaomi Mi 11 5G Xiaomi well F3 5G Xiaomi Well M3 Pro 5G Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G 5G Xiaomi Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE 5G

The agency reinforced that the approval and prerequisites for the use of the technology in Brazil took into account the full use of the benefits offered by the 5G telecommunications network, without this posing any use risk to the user.