LIVE – Follow the Stock Exchange today (01/04/2022)

10:11 am – Ibovespa opens up 0.28%, at 104,067 points

10:08 am – Ibovespa has a preliminary increase of 0.28%, at 104,216 points

9:55 am – Biden government announces $1 billion to increase competition in the meat industry; decision affects JBS and Marfrig

9:48 am – Oil production rises 2.7% in November compared to October and rises 3.5% in the monthly comparison

According to the ANP, production totaled 3,711 MMboe/d (million barrels of oil equivalent per day), of which 2,852 MMbbl/d (million barrels daily) of oil and 137 MMm3/d (million cubic meters) of natural gas.

In natural gas there was an increase of 3.7% compared to the previous month and 8.1% compared to November 2020.

From the pre-salt alone, production in November totaled 2,714 MMboe/d, of which 2,141 MMbbl/d were oil and 91 MMm³/d were natural gas.

There was an increase of 2.8% compared to the previous month and 12% compared to the same month in 2020. Pre-salt production originated from 131 wells and corresponded to 73.2% of the total produced in Brazil.

9:31 am – Restriction on beef exports impacts more the Marfrig slaughterhouse (MRFG3)

Bradesco BBI highlights in a report that, since 2021, Argentina has restricted exports of beef cuts that are popular in Argentina to help contain inflation, and therefore, this is an extension of these limitations until the year 2023.

Among the slaughterhouses under its coverage, Marfrig (N, R$23.00) has exposure to Argentina, which accounts for 4% of its total cattle slaughtering capacity.

9:27 am – Credit Suisse evaluates AES Brasil (AESB3) with Itaú Unibanco as a positive negotiation

The transaction resulted in the sale by AES (AESB3) of an additional share (3.82%) in Guaimbé and other renewable projects to Itaú (ITUB4) for R$360 million.

The Swiss bank says the implied EV / MW compared to market multiples looks attractive (14 million EV / MW) and raises new equity for new projects.

9:20 am – Bradespar (BRAP4) has purchase recommendation maintained by XP, but with target price reduction to BRL 32.80 from BRL 37.50

The broker says that this update incorporates the holding company’s lower cash levels due to the recent strong cash distribution.

Additionally, XP states that it remains optimistic with Bradespar due to the significant upside potential of Vale (VALE3). Finally, it maintains the fair 20% holding discount and therefore prefers Vale over Bradespar.

9:15 am – BNDES seeks to dispose of shares in Ouro Fino (OFSA3)

Ouro Fino informed that it received correspondence from BNDESPAR, dated December 23, 2021, stating that it entered into a financial advisory contract with Banco BTG for prospecting potential investors interested in acquiring up to all the common shares issued by the company and owned by BNDESPAR.

9:07 am – Future interest decreases: February 2023 DI contracts retreat 0.11 pp, to 11.77%; DI February 2025, -0.07 pp, at 10.82%; DI February 2027, -0.05 pp, at 10.84%.

9:02 am – Ibovespa Futuro opens up 0.53%, at 105,265 points

9:02 am – Future Dollar retreats 0.15%, to R$ 5.718

8:55 am – Bolsonaro medical team rules out surgery, says bulletin

According to a press release released recently, the Vila Nova Star Hospital informs that the intestinal subocclusion of President Jair Messias Bolsonaro, “was undone, with no indication for surgery”.

“The clinical and laboratory evolution of the patient remains satisfactory and a liquid diet will be started today. There is still no forecast of high”, concludes the note.

8:42 – Ore rises after China data above consensus

At the port of Qingdao, the price per tonne of the commodity increased 0.70%, to US$ 123.12. In Dalian, the change was positive by 2.23%, to US$ 108.42.

8:40 am – On OPEC+ decision day, oil advances

WTI barrel is up 0.79% to $76.68. Brent rises 0.82% to $79.63.

8:39 am – AES and Itaú sign agreement in the renewable energy segment; JBS completes purchase in Australia and more highlights

8:36 am – XP considers the acquisition of Hospital São Francisco by Kora Saúde (KRSA3) positive

XP Investimentos says the acquisition is positive both in terms of price and strategy, as the company becomes an important player in one of the largest healthcare services markets in Brazil.

Kora announced the acquisition of Hospital São Francisco, with potential for 268 beds, in Ceilândia, in the metropolitan region of Brasília. The EV announced was BRL 330 million, which translates to BRL 1.2 million per bed and an estimated EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.7x. With the acquisition, the company will total 450 beds in the region, with a 9.2% share in for-profit beds.

The brokerage maintains a purchase recommendation for Kora, and a target price of BRL 11.70, compared to the quote on Monday (03) of BRL 4.95.

8:25 am – Jair Bolsonaro’s doctor communicates discard of bowel surgery, says Folha de S. Paulo

The President of the Republic felt unwell in the early hours of Sunday to Monday and was hospitalized. His doctor Antônio Macedo, who has been with him since the case of the stab wound, would have already ruled out an intervention, since Bolsonaro reacted well to medication.

8:15 am – Itaú BBA evaluates as positive receipt by Tupy (TUPY3) of a deposit of R$79 million from Eletrobrás (ELET3;ELET6)

The deposit is related to a favorable decision in a lawsuit filed by the company against Eletrobrás, referring to interest and monetary restatement of a compulsory loan owned by Tupy.

The bank maintains an outperform assessment for Tupy, and a target price of R$ 27.00, compared to the quotation on Monday (03) of R$ 20.48.

8:13 am – The day’s agenda also has US employment data

This Tuesday, Brazil does not have the publication of any major economic indicator. Outside, the US has the publication, at 12:00, of the number of new jobs created in November and the industrial PMI of December from the ISM.

8:09 am – Cryptos today: Bitcoin operates in decline, but sales pressure reduces; Near and FTM shoot 17%

8:07 am – Europe extends rally, after data publication

On the Old Continent, shares of consumer goods and health sector companies stand out.

Earlier, countries on the Old Continent released a battery of macroeconomic data. Germany, for example, published information about its retail sector and its unemployment, both coming better than consensus. The UK had manufacturing PMI and credit sector data, which also surprised positively. France had consumer inflation numbers, which came within the consensus.

Check out the performance of the indexes:

DAX (Germany), + 0.64%

CAC 40 (France), + 1.23%

FTSE (London), + 1.26%

FTSE MIB (Italy), + 0.65%

STOXXX 600 (Euro Zone), + 0.80%

8:00 am – Asia closes without exact meaning, after data from China

The world’s second-largest economy saw its December manufacturing PMI released late last night, reading 50.9, higher than the consensus of 50.

Japan, the main high, had its index corrected by the fact that it remained closed yesterday and also boosted by the reading of the industrial PMI, which came in at 54.3 in December, higher than the consensus of 54.2.

Check out the performance of Asian stock exchanges:

Shanghai (China), – 0.20% (closed)

Nikkei (Japan), + 1.77% (closed)

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), + 0.06% (closed)

Kospi (South Korea), + 0.02% (closed)

7:45 am – US futures remain in positive field after S&P 500 and Nasdaq close at all-time highs

The American futures indexes continue, in the beginning of the morning of this Tuesday (4), to register highs. The fact that the country has registered, for the first time, this Monday, more than one million infected in a single day, a new record for a period of this type, does not dispel optimism.

Check out the performance of the futures:

Dow Jones Future (USA), + 0.51%

S&P 500 Future (USA), + 0.59%

Nasdaq Future (USA), + 0.63%

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related