Livestock farmers protest against Bradesco over ‘Segunda sem carne’ video

Cattle farmers held barbecues in front of Bradesco bank branches in several Brazilian cities, as a protest against a video that suggested a reduction in meat consumption, broadcast by the company at the end of 2021. The demonstrations, which took place on Monday 3, had support from agribusiness entities.

The video was part of a Bradesco campaign that proposed sustainable initiatives to neutralize carbon emissions. In the play, three women mentioned “two simple attitudes” to reduce the impacts of the greenhouse effect: one of them was to eat vegetarian dishes on Mondays.

“The first is to reduce our meat consumption and join the Second Meatless”, says one of the campaign participants. “Cattle raising contributes to the emission of greenhouse gases. So, how about if we reduce our meat consumption and choose a vegetarian dish on Monday?”, he added. The second tip was the practice of composting garbage.

The video was taken off the air after criticism from ranchers. Ricardo Salles, former minister of the Environment, even called the Bradesco piece a “ridiculous little propaganda”.

What a ridiculous little advertisement huh @Bradesco ! There is no point in working against Brazilian livestock! They turned the UN over now?!??! Adopt an Amazon Park in the program #adoptapark which is good… so far nothing…! pic.twitter.com/CWZCkHpqL0 — Ricardo Salles (@rsallesmma) December 27, 2021

Protests entitled “Segunda Com Carne” were called by organizations such as the Sindicato Rural de Cuiabá, which on December 31 published a rejection note to Bradesco signed by entities in Mato Grosso. In the text, the institution classified the bank’s piece as “disinformation” and asked for “respect for the national livestock industry and the work carried out by the state’s livestock farmers”.

The Union also said that the Brazilian livestock production models “use sustainable practices, productive pastures and integrations for raising cattle that contribute positively to the carbon balance”.

Barbecues were recorded on social networks in cities such as Cuiabá (MT), Ribeirão Preto (SP), Birigui (SP), Araçatuba (SP), Presidente Prudente (SP), Goiânia (GO) and Rio Verde (GO).

On Presidente Prudente’s sidewalk, two thousand skewers were distributed to passersby. In Goiânia, one of the participants recorded on video: “There’s chicken barbecue, steak, sirloin steak, sausage, everything”.

Political figures expressed support for the movement. São Paulo state deputy Frederico D’Ávila (PSL) wrote on his social network: “May the bank learn not to interfere in our customs and eating habits and stop spreading lies about agro”.

Bradesco retracts and says the video is unreasonable

In a statement on Monday 3, Bradesco said it supported the agricultural sector and called itself “the largest private agribusiness bank for decades”. The bank has special incentive programs for agribusiness and carries out promotions for the contracting of credits to ruralists.

“Bradesco reiterates its unrestricted support and belief in the agricultural sector. It has been the largest private agribusiness bank for decades. It was Pecplan and Fundação Bradesco, with the support of their technicians, who implemented and trained thousands of farmers to carry out artificial insemination. With that, it contributed decisively for the cattle raising to reach the current and recognized level of world excellence”, says the official position.

On December 24, Bradesco sent an “open letter to Brazilian agribusiness” in which it called the suggestion made by the women who participated in the video broadcast by the bank as “unreasonable”.

“Unfortunately we saw an inappropriate position of digital influencers in relation to the consumption of beef, associated with our brand”, declared the company. “It is important to say that this position does not represent the view of this house in relation to the consumption of beef.”

Livestock generates serious environmental effects

as shown capital letter, in an article by journalists Glenn Greenwald and Vivian Mocelin, livestock alone is responsible for 80% of the devastation in the Amazon, according to data from the Global Forest Atlas at Yale University. There are about 85 million oxen that inhabit the region, according to an estimate by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics.

The article also shows that raising animals for food consumption totals 14.5% of global CO2 emissions caused by human activity, based on information from a report by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the FAO.

In Brazil, 72% of total emissions are associated with activities in the agricultural sector. The animal protein sector alone generates 28% of the greenhouse gases emitted in the country. Another 44% is due to changes in land use led by the cutting down of the Amazon forest to open up pastures, as shown by data from the Emission Estimation System and Removals of Greenhouse Gases, from the Climate Observatory.