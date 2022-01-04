Lívia Andrade has a powerful butt at the age of 38 in a bikini: “Monumento”

Former gossip, Lívia Andrade showed off her supercharged physique at 38 and left her followers with that envy during her vacations; check out

the presenter Livia Andrade drew sighs from his followers this Monday (3) with another killer record in a bikini during the holidays. Enjoying the high temperatures of the Caribbean, the communicator showed that she started the year off on the right foot.

Owner of an enviable body, the former presenter of gossiping she appeared in full swing in her printed bikini while enjoying her rest day and made a point of flaunting her powerful curves on the web. Faced with a paradisiacal setting, Lívia Andrade abused G-string and impressed fans with her powerful butt.

“Satisfaction is blue, sure!”, wrote the girlfriend of the music business manager Marcos Araújo. Already in the comments of the post, famous and followers were delirious with the unique beauty of the muse. “How beautiful, sir!”, joked one. “I just wanted a butt like that”, had fun a second fan.

Before embarking on the fancy trip, Lívia Andrade appeared at a very rare moment accompanied by the new elected official. The lovebirds posed clinging to the backstage of the singer’s concert Luan Santana, which took place in a trendy concert hall in São Paulo. Passionate, they surprised fans with their tune.

Look!

MONUMENT!

absolute muse, the beautiful Livia Andrade enchanted the followers this last Sunday (2) when starting the year showing all his good shape. With powerful sunglasses, she bet on a hammock-type beach getaway and showed off her plump curves.