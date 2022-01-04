Losing weight is not the same thing as losing weight; understand

Losing weight is part of the process of reducing the amount of fat in the body, but the person can gain muscle mass.

Did you know that it is possible to lose weight without losing weight? Sounds paradoxical, doesn’t it? But what a lot of people don’t know is that there is a difference between these two terms. It is totally possible to lose weight without the scale showing a reduction in pounds. To lose weight it is part of the process of reducing the amount of fat in the body, but the person can gain muscle mass and maintain weight.

In technical terms, losing weight is reducing the amount of the numerical value of the total body mass, that is, actually decreasing the numbers on the scale. There is, therefore, a difference between fat and lean mass, and in our body there are three types of tissues: fat mass, fat-free mass and extracellular/intracellular fluids.

Fat cells are mostly made up of triglycerides and tend to develop when someone consumes more than they spend. With that, these cells multiply and end up causing weight gain. In weight loss, it is totally possible to reduce body fat, while maintaining a certain weight.

A balance between fat and lean mass helps speed up metabolism. Thus, quality food and physical exercise will be your allies in the search for better health. Some cases of weight loss can be directly related to lean mass reduction and this is not healthy.