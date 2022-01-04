Lottery multi-winner, ex-BBB hits 16 corners at Mega da Virada

Former participant of Big Brother Brasil 11, Paulinha Leite started 2022 with luck. She hit 16 corners at Mega da Virada, each with an estimated value of more than R$ 50 thousand. The result, however, is the result of a lot of work.

Paulinha has 54 wins with prizes over R$1,000 in Lotteries Caixa games. Currently 34 years old, she has been playing since she was 21 years old and has a pool betting company.

She reveals that she has a "connection" to numbers. Now you have a company to play the lottery

“I still haven’t received the prize money, I don’t know what I’m going to do. I choose the numbers based on what I see in my daily life, which catches my attention. Then I mix it up with the numbers that come out the most, other games with the ones that come out less and I choose”, he explained.

Mega da Virada: 46 DF bets make the corner and take up to R$ 305 thousand

The ex-BBB started in the business as a joke and never stopped. She created a system to make the splits of games, with the different combinations. On an official website, Paulinha Leite makes available the quotas for interested parties to buy.

Alone, she has already won R$ 570 thousand in a single prize. There are so many wins that she doesn’t know how much she has already profited from participating in lottery games.

