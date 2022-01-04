Luana Piovani ‘delivers’ Pedro Scooby’s trip to ‘BBB 22’ and praises Cintia Dicker: ‘More responsible than him’

Luana Piovani returned to comment on a possible move by Pedro Scooby to “Big Brother Brasil 22”. When answering questions from fans, the actress talked about how shared custody of the children would be and also praised Cintia Dicker, the wife of her ex-husband.

“What do you think of Scooby on ‘BBB’? Are you going to leave the sacis (the kids) with Cintia while he’s on the show?” asked a fan.

“Hopefully, right. She’s certainly more responsible than he is. But I’ve already told you not to worry about our children,” Luana wrote.

The first time Scooby’s name was aired on the web as a possible participant, Piovani went to Instagram stories and mocked the surfer’s choice.

“He would have told me, right? Will he go with the kids to ‘Big Brother’? They have classes, they can’t. Anyway, a vote of confidence in the father of my children. It’s not possible”, joked the artist, who even tagged Scooby’s profile in the video, as if expecting a response.

Boninho Tips

Boninho left the web in an uproar this Sunday afternoon when he gave some tips about “Big Brother Brasil 22”, which starts on January 17th, now with a presentation by Tadeu Schmidt. The general director of the program posted a video on social media saying the house is almost ready and gave some tips on what’s to come. At the end, a list was made with tips from possible participants:

– Has a mother

