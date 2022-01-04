Luana Piovani is eliminated from Masked Singer Portugal; watch | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction/SIC Luana Piovani was eliminated from The Masked Singer Portugal

After intriguing the judges, Luana Piovani was eliminated from the reality show A Máscara, the Portuguese version of The Masked Singer. She was dressed as the Queen of Hearts and was unable to overcome her opponents, being the fifth eliminated from the competition’s third season, shown by SIC.

Luana had sung I Kissed a Girl, by Katy Perry, but lost in the confrontation against the artist disguised as Swan. In the final round, she chose Freedom! ’90, by George Michael, but she also didn’t do well against Cactus and the Dragon, and ended up unmasked.

The Brazilian actress had already been pointed out by reality viewers as the possible artist behind the Queen of Hearts mask because of her accent and also because of the clues given by the production. The main one was the self-description that he would have “a lot of sex appeal”. And that was the title of the first soap opera in which she acted, in 1993.

In the episode of December 26, when she sang Believe, by Cher, Luana caused her on stage by giving João Manzarra a kiss, duly masked. The joke helped to reinforce the clues that she was a seductive woman.

Watch the video of the moment when Luana Piovani is unmasked at A Máscara: