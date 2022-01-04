Luana Piovani is unmasked at ‘The Masked Singer’ in Portugal | TV & Famous

Luana Piovani was unmasked at “The Masked Singer” from Portugal. The singer who introduced herself as Queen of Hearts, had her identity revealed thanks to her Brazilian accent.

Luana’s participation moved the web. In addition to causing a kiss on the mouth of the presenter on stage, still as Queen of Hearts, the actress’s fans showered her with praise on the networks as soon as she was unmasked: “Luana, beautiful!”; “It was the prettiest masquerade!”; “Wonderful!”; “Eternal Queen!”

With Luana, a total of 12 competitors participate in the program.

In her networks, the actress thanked the program’s team: “Thank you very much to the program’s organization team. It was a dream come true!”

👉Fans go wild when Luana takes off her mask:

