Luana Piovani is unveiled Queen of Hearts at “The Masked Singer Portugal”

Tell her it’s her! Luana Piovani caught everyone by surprise when she was unmasked in the Portuguese version of “The Masked Singer”, this Monday (3). Living in the European country for some years, the Brazilian actress appeared in the reality show behind the costume of “Queen of Hearts” and was eliminated after the fifth week of the attraction. Did anyone expect this one?

As part of the dynamics of the program, some questions were answered, in an attempt to make the audience, who knows, unravel the mystery behind the powerful costumes. So much so that, according to the SIC broadcaster’s website, one of the masked ones was Brazilian, raising suspicions for Piovani.

Another tip given on the day was that the participant has “sex appeal”, the name of the first soap opera by Luana participated here in Brazil. That made it easy, right?

Who also participated in the reality musical over there was the singer Victor Kley. In Brazil, The Masked Singer had its first season shown on Globo in 2021. The winner of the reality was the singer Priscilla Alcântara, who was dressed as Unicorn. In fact, the second season is about to return back to Globo’s screen this month.

Right after the first season of “The Masked Singer Brasil“, due to the program’s success, it didn’t take long for the Globe hit the hammer and confirm another season of the tv show. This Thursday (30), the network confirmed that the second edition of the production will debut on the day January 23, 2022, in the same week as the “BBB22“.

With the debut of “Masked Singer” scheduled for the day January 23rd, it is also confirmed that the program will be shown to sundays. Furthermore, everything indicates that the production will be broadcast in the afternoon. THE Globe also confirmed that Ivete Sangalo will continue in command of the program.