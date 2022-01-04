Luana Piovani kisses Masked Singer presenter before she gets kicked. TV News

Luana Piovani was unmasked in the reality show A Máscara, a Portuguese version of The Maked Singer, which has a version in Brazil. On the show, she played the character Queen of Hearts and lavished sensuality. A few days before being eliminated, she still took the opportunity to steal a kiss from the attraction’s presenter, João Manzarra — despite still wearing a mask.

On her Instagram, the actress thanked the opportunity to participate in the attraction. “Very grateful to the entire program team, for making a dream come true! Everything recorded, arranged, edited, just think!! Anyway, that’s how my year began. I planted, harvested. I want, I can, I’ll do it”, she cheered.

On her last day, she performed with the song I Kissed a Girl by Katy Perry. Interestingly, a few days before, she was already all working on kisses, when she decided to steal a kiss from the reality show host. However, it could be said that it was an almost kiss, as she was still in her fantasy.

Luana Piovani kissed host

In Brazil, the debut of The Maded Singer was successful. Globo is already preparing a second season of the program. The first was won by Priscilla Alcantara, who was dressed as a unicorn and impressed the judges with her vocal ability.

Check out the moment when Luana Piovani was unmasked in A Máscara: