Luana Piovani regrets having betrayed Rodrigo Santoro | celebrities

Luana Piovani (45) recalled this Monday (3rd) on her Instagram the time she betrayed Rodrigo Santoro at the time the two dated – between 1997 and 2000. In conversation with her followers, Luana says she regrets the feeling she carried .



Luana Piovani alongside Rodrigo Santoro at the time of the courtship (Photo: Reprodução/See)



“I regret having felt guilty and carrying a huge cross for so long. Too bad that maturity takes time to arrive. I, innocent, didn’t know of

nothing”

, she wrote. Then, the actress declared that she was not afraid to express her spontaneous way. “It must be difficult to carry the weight of pretending to be someone you’re not. I’m practical and absolutely truthful. Didn’t like it, eat less.”

finished.

Luana had previously commented on what happened on her YouTube channel in 2019, 17 years after the event. “I’ve already betrayed and I’ve been betrayed. My betrayal was public and notorious, and so was my cuckold. I have a lot of difficulty dealing with guilt. In fact, my betrayal story was actually betrayal, but I didn’t I came home saying ‘I love you, my love’ and I lay down on the bed. I cheated, I got home and I said ‘It sucked, I’m leaving’. I can’t do that number of two lives, you know?



Luana Piovani kissing with businessman Christiano Rangel at the 2000 Carnival (Photo: Reprodução/AtlântidaFM)

The actress was caught kissing businessman Christiano Rangel at the 2000 Carnival, while dating the global actor. Luana immediately ended the relationship.

After the incident, Luana and Santoro followed completely opposite paths in their careers. Luana disappeared from the small screens, while Santoro has been making more and more productions abroad, the most recent, the feature ‘7 Prisoneiros’ from Netflix. Luana married surfer Pedro Scooby with whom she had three children, but after some comings and goings, the couple separated in 2019. While Rodrigo remains with his partner, also actress and former rebel, Mel Frockowiak, with whom he has a daughter, Nina Froncowiak Santoro.