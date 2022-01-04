Luana Piovani remembers Rodrigo Santoro’s betrayal

Luana Piovani and Rodrigo Santoro dated for about three years

Luana Piovani answered some controversial questions from his followers this Monday (3). The actress recalled when she publicly betrayed Rodrigo Santoro, with whom she dated for about three years, in 2000. At the time, she was photographed kissing with the manager Christiano Rangel in a box in Sapucaí, Rio, during Carnival.

“Do you regret having betrayed Santoro?” asked a fan. “I regret having felt guilty and carrying a huge cross for so long. Too bad that maturity takes time to arrive. I, innocent, didn’t know anything,” said Piovani.

The actress, who criticized her ex-husband, Peter Scooby, with whom he has three children, about his possible participation in “BBB22”, he said if he “rolls a barbecue” with the surfer and his current wife, Cintia Dicker. “No, I like everything in its proper place. Even because I lack patience for Pedro’s ‘fools’. So, I think it’s good for everyone in their square,” he declared.

Piovani, who is 45 years old and is dating the model, Lucas Bitencourt, 31, was asked whether he doesn’t like to have relationships with older men. “I had two experiences and they weren’t good,” she explained.

Mother of Dom, age 9, and twins Ben and Liz, age 5, from her marriage to Scooby, Piovani said she is thinking about having more children, but that she has had her tubes tied, so she wants to adopt. See more responses from the actress:

