Luana Piovani says she is ‘repentant of her guilt’ for betraying Santoro

Luana Piovani spoke openly about the betrayal of Rodrigo Santoro at the time they were dating, in the late 90s. The 45-year-old actress, who currently lives in Portugal, revealed that she feels guilty about the episode.

“I regret having felt guilty and carrying a huge cross for so long. Too bad maturity takes time to come. I, innocent, didn’t know anything,” she wrote in response to a follower who questioned her on the subject in Stories from Instagram.

In another response, Luana — known for her spontaneous way of interacting with fans — stated that she is not afraid to speak her mind. “It must be difficult to carry the weight of pretending to be someone you’re not. I’m practical and absolutely true. Didn’t like it, eat less”, she joked.

Luana and Rodrigo were lovers between 1997 and 2000. The romance ended when the actress was caught kissing with businessman Christiano Rangel during Carnival. She has already talked about it other times and showed regret for the situation.

“I’ve already betrayed and I’ve already been betrayed. My betrayal was public and notorious, and my ‘cuckold’ was also public and notorious. I have a hard time dealing with guilt. In fact, my story of betrayal was actually betrayal , but I didn’t come home saying ‘I love you, my love’ and I lay down on the bed. I cheated, I got home and I said: ‘It sucked, I’m leaving’. I can’t do this two-life act, you know? live two things,” he said in a video posted on his YouTube channel in 2017.