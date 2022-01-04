Lucas Lima cost R$ 60 mi, and Palmeiras is already resigned to losing it for free – 01/04/2022

Outside of the plans of Palmeiras, midfielder Lucas Lima, who returned to playing for the club at the beginning of 2022, will not have his contract extended with Alviverde. Thus, the athlete who was on loan at Fortaleza has good chances of leaving the club without yielding anything to Palmeiras coffers. The player won’t even be performing with the rest of the team on Wednesday (5) for preseason.

Over the four years he played for Palmeiras, Lucas has cost more than R$53 million in salaries, gloves and bonuses for games played and titles won.

Wage: Lucas received about R$ 600 thousand monthly in his first year of contract, an amount that rose R$ 50 thousand each year until reaching R$ 800 thousand for 2022.

Lucas received about R$ 600 thousand monthly in his first year of contract, an amount that rose R$ 50 thousand each year until reaching R$ 800 thousand for 2022. Bonuses: his contract also provided for a bonus of R$ 15,000 per game he played — there were 171, according to the official website of Palmeiras.

his contract also provided for a bonus of R$ 15,000 per game he played — there were 171, according to the official website of Palmeiras. Gloves: finally, he also negotiated R$ 15 million in gloves to be diluted during the 60 months of his relationship — R$ 250 thousand monthly.

Lucas Lima’s remuneration, then, is currently 1,050 million, which will guarantee him more than BRL 13 million this season, exceeding BRL 60 million in total cost at the end of the contract — even considering a new loan in which Palmeiras will pay with part of the salary.

When the midfielder played for Fortaleza, from August to December 2020, Palmeiras covered approximately 60% of the approximately R$ 1 million monthly of his salaries.

Lucas has a contract with Palmeiras until the end of 2022. Under current legislation, he can sign a pre-contract with another association as early as June, which makes it practically unthinkable to imagine that someone would buy him outright now. The tendency is for Palmeiras to be able to lend it at most before its relationship ends.

It arrived as a solution, it will come out as a disappointment

Lucas made a deal with Palmeiras in 2017 to be the big name in the team’s midfield in 2018 — and also to the revolt of Santos fans. In the beginning, it even showed signs that it would gear. It was, for example, very important in winning the 2018 Brazilian Nationals, that Palmeiras played with an alternative team in relation to the “holders” who were in Libertadores.

But from 2019 onwards, it lost income and space. The arrival of Abel Ferreira in 2020 did not change this scenario. Then, in 2021, he lost everything to the background, especially after being approached by fans leaving a clandestine event during the restriction period due to the covid-19 pandemic in June.

As he left the restaurant where he was caught without a mask, in the Vila Olímpia neighborhood of São Paulo, he was confronted by members of the Mancha Verde organized supporters. And he never returned to the team, being loaned to Fortaleza in August.

Lucas Lima leaves Palmeiras with 13 goals and 22 assists in 171 games for the team. He was the title holder and highlighted in winning the 2018 Brazilian Nationals, in addition to actively participating in the title campaigns in Paulista, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores 2020. In the 2021 Libertadores, he participated in a game.