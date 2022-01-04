Lucas Lima will join the Palmeiras cast in re-presentation

Lucas Lima, during training, at the Football Academy. (Photo: Cesar Greco)

Loaned to Fortaleza last season, Lucas Lima returned to playing for Palmeiras on January 1, 2022. However, outside the plans of Abel Ferreira’s coaching committee, the midfielder will not re-present himself with the rest of the squad this Wednesday. fair (5).

The player’s situation remains undefined. The president of Fortaleza, Marcelo Paz, even publicly praised Lucas Lima, saying that he would like to count on him for the first Libertadores in the history of the club from Ceará. Verdão, however, was not contacted to deal with a new negotiation.

Discover the Nosso Lecture channel on Youtube! Click here.

Follow Our Lecture on twitter and in the Instagram / listen to the NPCast!

Meet and comment on the Our Lecture Forum

– We still haven’t talked to Palmeiras about Lucas Lima’s renewal. He is a player who played an interesting role, had good games and entered some in the second half. But above all, he had a very good conduct and was highly praised internally. So we are evaluating and at the right time we will talk to Palmeiras – said Marcelo Paz, in an interview with Green Seas Radio.

In the loan contract stipulated in the middle of last year, Alviverde continued to pay 60% of the player’s salary, while Fortaleza paid the rest. For a new loan, Palestra wants to pay a considerably lower amount.

Lucas Lima has a contract with Palmeiras until the end of 2022 and is available to negotiate with any club that is interested.

For the Greatest National Champion, the midfielder played in 165 matches and shook the net 12 times. During his time at the club, the player won four titles: Campeonato Brasileiro 2018, Paulistão 2020, Libertadores 2020 and Copa do Brasil 2020.

See who can arrive and leave Palmeiras under Leila Pereira’s (Copia) administration Don’t stop! Palmeiras players train on vacation; check out Summary: Ticket sales for Mundial and Deyverson can sign pre-contract Remember all the shirts of Palmeiras in the ‘Puma era’ (Copia) Top-10 best rated players of Palmeiras on Transfermarkt

READ MORE