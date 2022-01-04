Luiza gives an emotional outburst after Maurlio’s death: ‘Lost and afraid’

Luiza and Maurlio (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

, reflected through social networks on the loss of a partner, this last Sunday (01/02). The artist said that they would complete seven years as a partner in February and relived some memories with his friend, who died on the last 29th after suffering three cardiac arrests and being hospitalized for 15 days.

“Beginning next month, we completed 7 years as a couple. I’ve been taking my notepad and trying to write something to try to relieve my chest, this desire to talk to you. I asked so much for God to take you out of there healthy, for me to hug you , to apologize for the countless times I took my PMS on you, to smell your clean clothes with Invictus. To sit with you and a guitar and sing to the ones we love”,



took the opportunity to reveal that he made some promises to his friend while he was hospitalized. One of them was about becoming a Flamengo, the team whose shirt she wore at the funeral of



Maurlion



“While you were hospitalized, I talked to you mentally. I tried to bribe you by saying that I was going to take you in 4 mouths to eat cinnamon. I said I would become a flamenguist. I said I would wrap Zez to give you as a present. That I would wait for you with a pot of feijoada when you were discharged. I asked you to make it all just a stupid joke of life. I believed in your improvement until the end, and the day you left, even though I didn’t want to know, I knew…”,



“We are so bonded that I felt you with me, your smell, your presence, I heard your voice, everything was crazy for me, and despite having been and being very difficult, I have understood a lot these last few days. most valuable things in life, we only learn by being beaten, and a lot” Luiza

“I don’t even remember what I was like musically before you. I’m lost, I’m scared, but I swear to you that no matter what I do with my life, I’ll take you, your voice, your dreams, your gaze… everything with me. In here You’ll be so proud of me Thank you for being my friend, my brother, one of the loves of my life I’m your faith I’ll do everything I can to take care of your mom and Luana [mulher do cantor]. We are here together. You taught me more in those 15 days than I ever learned in my 30s. Love you my love. I love you so much! I will give you news, through our conversations between our hearts. I apologize for anything. Until the next life”,



