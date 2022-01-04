Lukaku has a clear conversation with Tuchel at Chelsea and defines future after controversy in interview

Belgian striker was sidelined after publicly complaining about his status at the club

Romelu Lukaku must remain in the Chelsea after clear conversations with coach Thomas Tuchel, sources told ESPN.

The 28-year-old player was barred and did not take the field in the 2-2 draw last Sunday (2) against Liverpool.

The decision to remove the athlete was taken by the coach after a Unauthorized interview Belgian gave to Sky Sports, in which he expressed his unhappiness in the Blues and stated that he wanted to one day return to Inter Milan.

This Tuesday (4), before the duel against the tottenham, on the way to the semifinals of the English League Cup, Tuchel announced that striker has already been reinstated.

”We took time to look back calmly. He apologized and is back on the team for practice today. He is very aware of what happened and what he created. He feels a responsibility to clean up the mess. Maybe we can still smell the comments a little, of course, but he can take it. There is no other choice either. He has to hope now that people won’t be super happy the next day,” Tuchel told a news conference.

”He is still our player and we have good, good reasons to make him play for us and to convince him to fight hard. It’s not small. It’s not small either, but it’s small enough to keep calm, accept an apology and move on,” concluded the German coach.

Lukaku arrived at Chelsea this season for 115 million euros and became the biggest signing in the club’s history, the second largest in the Premier League, second only to Grealish.

So far, he has scored seven goals in 18 games in the London team shirt.

The Blues return to the field this Wednesday (5) to face Tottenham in the semifinal of the English League Cup, at 4:45 pm (GMT), with transmission Live by ESPN on Star+.