Lusa Sonza rubs her privates during her concert – Famous

Lusa Sonza (photo: Reproduction/Insatgram)

Singer Lusa Sonza starred in an unusual moment during a presentation. In a video that went viral on the web, this last Monday (03/01), she appears on stage when a fan throws one of his pants.

The young man asked her to rub the piece of clothing on her private parts. The singer soon responded to the request of the admirer, who vibrates – as well as many others in the audience – with her attitude.

“I love this woman so much”,



praised one.



“Rumors that he never washed his pants again”



joked another.



“Brother, she’s the biggest”, “I’ll take one for her to do this”



and



“I need this pants”



were still among the comments.

It is worth remembering that Sonza went through trouble trying to travel to Portugal. That’s because, when trying to look up the national immunization certificate in the ConnectSUS app, she found she was presumed dead. After the scare, she took the appropriate measures to correct the serious error.

According to the singer’s team, Lusa had to file an emergency process with her lawyer, so that the Ministry of Health could correct the information before the singer left for Europe. The request was granted and the information was corrected in the system.

In contact with UOL , the folder clarified the information about what happened: “It should be clarified that the responsible operator’s credentials are blocked whenever an irregularity is identified and the victims’ data are promptly corrected and updated”, says the text sent by the Ministry.