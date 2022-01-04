Luxury party with André Gonçalves: Dani Winits was hired

New Year’s Eve and the first days of the year for André Gonçalves and Danielle Winits are causing a stir. The actor, who was sentenced to prison for not paying child support for his daughter, participated in a luxurious party at a hotel in Angra dos Reis, Costa Verde in Rio de Janeiro.

In addition to the New Year’s Eve party, which took place at the Yacht Club in Angra dos Reis, the couple also participated in actress Rita Guedes’ 50th birthday party and showed off moments at a private pool in a hotel with daily rates of up to R$11,000.

splash spoke with Guilherme Barros, promoter responsible for the New Year’s Eve at the hotel where Danielle Winits and André Gonçalves were. He says that the actress made a “VIP presence” at the event:

Danielle Winits was hired to be there and took her family, like any artist who is present on New Year’s Eve. Dani was hired as well as all the VIPs, to be present.

In addition to the couple of actors, names like Mônica Carvalho, Bela Falconi, Felipe Massa, Rodrigo Faro and Fabiana Scaranzi were also at the New Year’s Eve party.

André Gonçalves participates in Rita Guedes’ birthday Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Last month, André Gonçalves was under house arrest with the use of an ankle bracelet decreed due to non-payment of Valentina’s pension.

Sylvio Guerra, the actor’s lawyer at the time, informed the splash that he has been unemployed since 2016 and, therefore, cannot pay the amount, which reached R$ 350 thousand due to interest.

Cynthia Benini’s defense, in turn, justified the imprisonment decree and stated that André is paid for works and has a company in the field of artistic productions. The law firm also pointed out that “unemployment by itself does not exempt the person responsible from paying child support.”

The artist told the newspaper “O Globo” that he tried to get a loan of R$ 450,000 to pay the alimony payments he owes to his daughters Manuela and Valentina, but a debt with the Revenue prevented the negotiation with the bank.

André also revealed that some friends tried to organize a kitty to help him, but he refused. In addition, he had a proposal as a marketing manager that didn’t materialize either. The actor’s current partner, Danielle Winits, was willing to help him pay his overdue child support, but he also declined.

Also to the newspaper “O Globo”, André Gonçalves said that he will end his career as an actor amidst the controversy.