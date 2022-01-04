Magazine Luiza, Méliuz and Via start the year as they ended: melting – Money Times

The stocks of stock exchange retailers started 2022 off on the wrong foot: the shares of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) fell 6.93%, Meliuz (CASH3) fell 5.8% and Via (VIIA3), 5.14%.

Earlier, the Focus Bulletin, which brings together the consensus of 100 economists, released the IPCA projection, the main thermometer for the inflation, of 5.03% for the end of 2022, well above the official target, which is 3.75% with a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points more or less.

In relation to monetary policy, the expectation that the Selic end 2022 at 11.50% and 2023 at 8%

The rise hurts the retail sector, as it erodes consumers’ purchasing power. This was one of the main causes for the collapse of shares last year: Magazine Luiza and Americanas led Ibovespa losses in 2021, melting over 70%.

What to expect for 2022?

Despite the turbulent scenario, the BB Investments is optimistic about retail papers.

The brokerage published a report in which you list your favorite stocks for the coming year.

“In our view, despite the data indicating pressured consumption in the short term, we understand that the prospects of gradual economic improvement, especially from the second half of the year, should favor the securities that were excessively discounted in 2021, especially those related to goods durable and semi-durable,” he says.

Analyst Georgia Jorge projects an increase of 140% for Americanas and 244% for Magazine Luiza.

“Like Magazine Luiza, Americanas has been investing heavily in expanding the assortment of products, omni-channel logistics, financial solutions for customers and services to marketplace sellers,” he explains.

In an interview with Money Times, a manager who prefers not to be identified sees the fall in roles as exaggerated.

He recalls that Magazine Luiza grew 120% last year and comments that, even though the pace has slowed down in 2021, it is legitimate to “give the benefit of the doubt” to the company.

“In times of stress, people forget about the company’s execution, the company’s history”, he stresses.

He points out that the retailer went from 6% market share in e-commerce in January 2017, to the current 17%.