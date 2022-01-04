Man arrested after abusing a sleeping woman, in a bus, during a trip – General

The victim was in seat 21, while the author was in seat 22 (photo: Illustrative image – MeHe/Pixabay)

A 29-year-old man was arrested after sexually harassing a 19-year-old girl on a travel bus. The case took place in Sul de Minas and the author confessed to the crime. He told officers the goal was to initiate a relationship “in some way more intimate.” The victim cried until the bus reached its destination.

The woman told the military that, on Thursday (12/30), she boarded the bus in Jacutinga, in the south of Minas, bound for Pouso Alegre, in the same region. She sat in armchair 21 and a man was already seated in armchair 22.

They didn’t talk and, on the way, she fell asleep.

When she arrived in the city, the young woman said that she woke up when she noticed that the passenger beside her was putting a hand on her arm and leg. Seeing that he had noticed, the author withdrew his hand and asked if everything was okay.

It was at that moment that the victim asked him to stay away from her and they didn’t speak anymore. The victim was very nervous and cried until the stop in Pouso Alegre.

When she arrived at the destination, she quickly said that she got up and reported the crime to the bus driver, who helped her call the PM.

‘Most intimate form’

The police located the suspect, who said he was coming from the city of Ribeiro Preto, heading towards Santa Rita do Sapuca, when, in Jacutinga, the victim sat down beside him.

He admitted the crime. He said that on the way he began to put his hand on the passenger’s leg and arm “with the aim of relating in some way more intimate”.

He further reported to the authorities that, “when he felt that the passenger did not refuse the gesture, he understood that he could continue and continued to put his hand on the victim’s arm and leg.”

Soon after, he noticed that she was very nervous and understood that the victim “had tired” and didn’t want any closer.

The occurrence was recorded as sexual harassment. The author was sent to the police station.

What does the law on rape say in Brazil?

According to the Brazilian Penal Code, in its article 213, in the wording given by Law 2015 of 2009, rape ”compels someone, by means of violence or serious threat, to have a carnal conjunction or to practice or allow another to be practiced with it. libidinous act.”

Article 215 contains sexual violation through fraud. This means ”having a carnal relationship or performing another libidinous act with someone, through fraud or any other means that prevents or hinders the free expression of the victim’s will”

What is sexual harassment?

What is rape against vulnerable?

The crime of rape against the vulnerable is provided for in article 217-A. The text prohibits the practice of carnal conjunction or other libidinous acts with children under 14, under penalty of imprisonment from 8 to 15 years.

In paragraph 1 of the same article, the vulnerable condition is understood for people who do not have the necessary discernment to practice the act, due to illness or mental deficiency, or who for some reason cannot defend themselves.

Penalties for crimes against sexual freedom

The penalty for those who commit the crime of rape it can range from six to 10 years in prison. However, if the assault results in bodily harm of a serious nature or if the victim is aged between 14 and 17, the penalty ranges from eight to 12 years in prison. And if the crime results in death, the sentence jumps to 12 to 30 years in prison.

the penalty for sexual rape by fraud from two to six years of incarceration. If the crime is committed for the purpose of obtaining economic advantage, a fine is also applied.

In case of sexual harassment crime, the penalty provided for in Brazilian law for detention of one to two years.

What is rape culture?