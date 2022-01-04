Man draws a map of the village where he used to live and finds his mother after being kidnapped in childhood | world and science



A man who was kidnapped over 30 years ago is reunited with his mother after drawing from memory a map of the village where he lived as a child until he was taken away by criminals. The case took place in China and attracted international media attention. Li Jingwei was just four years old when he was lured out of his house by a neighbor and sold to a child trafficking gang.

About 30 years later, on December 24, 2021, he shared on the internet a map he had drawn by hand, based solely on memories of his childhood. The cartoon went viral on social media and was compared by the police in a small village in the country. Then the case was linked to a woman whose child had been missing for three decades.

With the evidence and comparisons, the man and woman took a DNA test to prove the link. On January 1st of this year, they finally met again in Yunnan Province.

“Thirty-three years of waiting, countless nights of longing, and finally a hand-drawn map of memory: this is the perfect moment after 13 days,” Li wrote on her social media profile, just before the reunion .

Kidnapping

Li was kidnapped near the city of Zhaotong in 1989 and sold to a family who lived more than 1,800 km away. All the while, he tried to find his family again, but without success.

After failing to search by DNA banks and local authorities, he turned to the internet and started asking for help online. “I am a child trying to find his home. I was taken to Henan by a bald neighbor around 1989, when I was about four years old,” he said in the video, which has been shared several times.

Child abductions are not uncommon in China. In 2015, it was estimated that 20 thousand children were kidnapped every year in the country.