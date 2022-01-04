man grabs and kisses 15 year old girl in elevator and is surprised with ‘knockout’

Camera shows 27-year-old suspect cornering and forcibly kissing teenager in Russia; as soon as she manages to escape, the girl’s father enters and punches the abuser in the face

A 27-year-old man abused a 15-year-old girl inside an elevator in Russia. In the images taken by the security camera, it is possible to see the suspect approach, corner and forcefully kiss the teenager. The girl dodges and then he comes closer and suddenly tries to grab her and kiss her again. Information and images are from the Daily Mail.

27-year-old man abuses 15-year-old girl in elevator in Russia – Photo: Mail Online Video Playback27-year-old man abuses 15-year-old girl in elevator in Russia – Photo: Mail Online video playback

At that moment, the elevator opens and she manages to escape. Before the doors close, the girl’s father, in a blue jacket, enters, punches the man in the face and drags him out of the elevator.

The bust took place in the city of Surgut, in the Russian region of Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, around 22:00 on January 2nd. The girl’s father still seems to assault the suspect at least one more time in the hallway when the video ends.

According to local police, the suspect was arrested on 3 January. Authorities said an investigation has been opened and authorities are considering a charge of attempted rape.

Watch the video:

