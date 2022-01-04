Man kidnapped as a child meets his mother after 33 years

A drawing made of the head of the village where he lived helped Li Jingwei find his family in Zhaotong City, Yunnan, China. When he was just 4 years old, he was kidnapped and taken to the central province of Henan, where he grew up with another family. Information is from the Daily Mail newspaper.

Homesick, Li Jingwei says that he always drew the village where he lived. There were lakes near the house and rice plantations as well. Recently, the Chinese decided to redo the design and publish it on social networks in an attempt to find his family.

The story went viral and mobilized the Ministry of Public Security, which became involved in the investigation. A short time later, authorities located Li’s birth mother. Authorities collected her DNA samples to compare and confirmed the relationship on December 28th.

On Saturday (1), they were gathered at a police station in Henan. “I finally found my baby,” said Li’s mother, according to The Paper. Li now plans to spend Lunar New Year in February with his mother and also visit his biological father’s grave.

